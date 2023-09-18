Excitement in Iran as fans welcome Ronaldo’s Al Nassr ahead of Persepolis clash

Tehran experienced a surge of excitement on Monday as Saudi side Al Nassr, led by its captain Cristiano Ronaldo, arrived in the Iranian capital where it was greeted by a throng of enthusiastic fans.

Al Nassr has landed in Tehran to kick off its Asian Champions League campaign against Persepolis at the Azadi Stadium on Tuesday, with the return match scheduled for November 27 in Riyadh.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

This marks the first time that Ronaldo has set foot in the Islamic Republic.

Videos circulating on social media showed the massive gathering of fans outside the Espinas Palace Hotel in Tehran, where Al Nassr is lodged. In one video, young men could be seen emulating Ronaldo’s iconic “Siu” celebration near the hotel.

A separate video captured a large crowd inside the hotel, enthusiastically cheering and recording on their mobile phones as Ronaldo made his entrance.

Another video showed a large number of fans congregating outside the hotel as Al Nassr’s team bus arrived. In this footage, security forces could be seen desperately trying to maintain order and keep the fans away from the bus.

Read more:

Improved ties let Saudi clubs with CR7, Neymar go to Iran for Asian Champions League

Meet the Saudi clubs chasing AFC Champions League glory