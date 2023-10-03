Neymar scores as Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal defeats Iranian side in Tehran

Neymar opened his scoring account for Al Hilal as the Saudi Arabian team triumphed over Iran’s Nassaji Mazandaran with a 3-0 victory in the Asian Champions League at Tehran’s Azadi Stadium on Tuesday.

The match saw striker Aleksandar Mitrović securing an early lead for Al Hilal just 18 minutes into the game. Neymar, in the 58th minute, extended the team’s advantage, and substitute Saleh Al Shehri sealed the victory with a third goal during stoppage time.

Both teams found themselves with ten players on the field for a significant portion of the game after Al Hilal’s captain, Salman Al Faraj, and Nassaji Mazandaran’s Amir-Mohammad Houshmand received red cards in the 38th minute following a VAR review.

This win propelled Al Hilal to a total of four points in Group D, leveling with Uzbekistan’s Navbahor Namangan. Nassaji Mazandaran remains one point behind with three points, while India’s Mumbai City finds itself at the bottom of the group without any points.

