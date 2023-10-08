Ex-FIFA boss Blatter slams decision for World Cup in 6 countries across 3 continents
Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter has criticized the decision by world soccer's governing body to hold the World Cup in six countries across three continents.
Morocco, Spain and Portugal were named hosts of the 2030 tour-nament, while Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay will also host the opening matches to mark the tournament’s centenary, FIFA said in a surprise announcement on Wednesday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The decision was criticized by Sepp Blatter, who was FIFA President from 1998 to 2015, before being forced out after a corruption investigation.
“It is absurd to tear the tournament apart in this way,” Blatter told Swiss newspaper SonntagsBlick.
“The World Cup finals must be a compact event,” he said, adding this was important for the identity of the event, for the organization and for visitors.
Blatter, once one of soccer’s most powerful figures, has previously criticized FIFA for awarding the 2022 tournament to Qatar, saying the Middle East country was too small.
The 87-year-old said the 2030 tournament should take place in South America, marking the 100th anniversary of the first event which was hosted and won by Uruguay.
“For historical reasons, the 2030 World Cup should have belonged exclusively in South America,” he told the newspaper.
Read more: Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup 2034: Bahrain, Kuwait support Kingdom’s decision to bid
-
Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup 2034: Bahrain, Kuwait support Kingdom’s decision to bidSaudi Arabia’s bid comes after the country’s national football team’s participation in six previous World Cup tournaments, including the FIFA World Cup 2022 held in Qatar. Saudi Arabia
-
Saudi Arabia will bid to host FIFA World Cup 2034Saudi Arabia announced its intention to bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Wednesday.For the latest headlines, ... Saudi Arabia
-
FIFA considering lifting ban on Russia competing in international football: ReportFIFA is looking to end Russia’s ban from international football after UEFA relaxed its position on Russia last week, Sky News reported on ... Sports
-
FIFA provisionally suspends Spanish football president Rubiales amid kiss rowFIFA’s Disciplinary Committee has provisionally suspended Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) head Luis Rubiales for 90 days, it said on Saturday, amid ... Sports
-
‘Destined to Play’: FIFA+ documentary tells journey of Saudi women’s national teamThe Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) announced on Friday the premiere of ‘Destined to Film,’ a FIFA+ documentary that showcases the ... Saudi Arabia