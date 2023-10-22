Minute silence held at Merseyside derby to mourn those killed in Israel-Hamas war

The Anfield stadium on Saturday held a minute-long silence ahead of kick-off to mark the loss of thousands of lives in the ongoing Hamas-Israel war.

Players, managers and other match officials wore black arm bands as Liverpool were set to play Everton in the Merseyside derby.

The Premier League in an official statement said that it was “shocked” by the escalating crisis in Israel and Gaza. The league authorities announced that teams will hold a minute of silence and wear black armbands at all matches taking place from October 21 to October 23 as a “mark of respect.”

Due to the ongoing war, the Premier League has issued a ban on Israeli and Palestinian flags in the stadiums to prevent any unwanted fan clashes.

However, some fans were spotted waving the Palestinian flag during Saturday’s match.

Earlier this week, Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah called for an end to the fighting.

The Egyptian star, who scored twice in Liverpool’s victory over Everton on Saturday, took to his Instagram to urge world leaders unite and “prevent further slaughter of innocent souls.”

Thousands dead

Hamas militants stormed into Israel on October 7, and killed at least 1,400 Israelis and foreign nationals.

Israeli army say around 1,500 Hamas fighters were killed in clashes before its army regained control of the area under attack.

More than 3,700 Palestinians, mainly civilians, have been killed across the Gaza Strip in relentless Israeli bombardments in retaliation for the attacks by the Palestinian militant group.

