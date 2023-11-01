Saudi King’s Cup last-16 stage: Mane rescues Al Nassr, while Al Ittihad bounces back

Over two nights this week, the King’s Cup served up plenty of high drama as Al Nassr edged Al Ettifaq in a fiery encounter in Riyadh, while Al Ittihad returned to winning ways, Al Faisaly secured a second-tier presence in the quarter-finals, and nine-man Abha surprisingly knocked out Al Ahli.

Following yet another set of entertaining matches that captured the excitement of knockout football, Al Arabiya English brings you the highlights of the King Cup last-16 stage.





Mane makes the difference

A bad-tempered clash between Al Nassr and Al Ettifaq in Riyadh was decided by Senegal star Sadio Mane, whose extra-time strike proved the difference between the two sides. It was Al Ettifaq who had the best of the early chances, with Al Nassr goalkeeper Nawaf Alaqidi producing two excellent saves to deny Demarai Gray and Georginio Wijnaldum, with the former also denied an opportunity later by center-back Abdulelah al-Amri’s sliding goal-line clearance.

Al Nassr had to play for over an hour with ten men after Talisca was shown the red card in first-half stoppage time. Often the hero in recent weeks, the Brazilian looked to have given Al Nassr the lead moments earlier, but his effort was ruled out for offside, and he soon turned villain as he was handed a straight red card for striking Hamdan al-Shamrani on the back of the head.

Both teams exchanged chances and yellow cards in the second half and the bad blood eventually spilled over as a cynical tackle by Hamed al-Ghamdi led to a mass altercation with almost every player on the pitch involved.

The referee sent off Al Ettifaq’s Ali Hazazi for his part in the melee. With both teams down to 10 men, Al Nassr emerged victorious as Mane, who has struggled for goals in recent weeks, showed great instinct to evade his marker and sweep home Ayman Yahya’s left-wing cross in extra time.



Al Ittihad bounces back



It has been a rough month domestically for Al Ittihad, with Nuno Espirito Santo’s men failing to win in their past five league and cup matches, heading into their King’s Cup encounter with Al Fayha on Tuesday.

However, Karim Benzema and Co finally secured an important win, with the Frenchman among the scorers.

Al Ittihad was fast out of the blocks as Abderrazak Hamdallah deftly lifted the ball over Vladimir Stojkovic after just five minutes to put the visiting side 1-0 up. That was how the scoreline stayed for the next 82 minutes as Al Fayha pushed hard for an equalizer. Still, Hamdallah was then on hand again, pocket-picking substitute Saud Zidan to slot home his side’s second goal, thereby putting the result beyond doubt.

Benzema added a morale-boosting third in stoppage time, rifling home a superb finish as Al Ittihad put its recent poor form behind.dddddddd



Al Faisaly’s dream run continues

The only Saudi First Division side to make it to the quarter-finals was Al Faisaly, who convincingly saw off the challenge of fellow second-tier outfit Al Najma to advance.

Al Faisaly striker Arnold Garita told Al Arabiya English ahead of the game that he expected his side to progress, and it proved an accurate prediction as the team recorded a comfortable 3-0 victory away from home.

Al Faisaly, who knocked out Saudi Pro League side Al Tai in the previous round, wasted little time against Najma as experienced Brazilian midfielder Lucas Souza opened the scoring for the visitors early on.

Najma stayed in the hunt, but two quick-fire goals on either side of half-time – first by Saudi Under-20 international Yazeed Yahya Jawshan before Souza added a second – saw Al Faisaly emerge triumphant. The club won the King’s Cup, their first piece of major silverware, as recently as 2021, and can now test itself against Saudi Pro League opposition again in the next round.



Best of the rest



Current Saudi Pro League leaders Al Hilal brushed past struggling Al Hazm with a dominant second-half display, though Al Hilal needed to call on some initially rested reinforcements to get over the line. Coach Jorge Jesus left summer signings Kalidou Koulibaly, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic on the bench, but the latter pair were brought into action in the second half. Mitrovic played his part – scoring two late goals to add to Ruben Neves’ penalty as Al Hilal moved into the quarter-finals.

There was a major upset in Jeddah as nine-man Abha defeated Al Ahli.

Eritrea striker Ahmed Abdu Jaber opened the scoring before Riyad Mahrez equalized for the host in first-half stoppage time. However, Karl Toko Ekambi secured victory despite Abha suffering a pair of second-half red cards to Zakaria Sami Al Sudani and Francois Zakaria.

Elsewhere, Al Taawoun scored two early goals to beat Al Wehda 2-0, while Yannick Carrasco moved to the top of this season’s King’s Cup scoring charts with a brace that helped Al Shabab win 2-1 at Al Fateh, moving him to four goals in the competition so far.

