More than a game: Football and politics collide as Israel-Hamas war grips the sport

The history of football being interwined with politics is nearly a century old, dating back to the 1930s when dictatorships such as Benito Mussolini’s Italy and Hitler’s Nazi Germany first used sports for political propaganda.



Football has a story of political movements translating into actual change, one of the most notable ones being that of apartheid South Africa. Most scholars and sports historians, when discussing fundamental changes that brought the end of apartheid, agree on one factor – South Africa was expelled from most international sporting federations, particularly from FIFA.



Now, football is intertwined with politics more so than ever, as major geopolitical events such as the war in Gaza grip the sport, with athletes speaking out, protests from fans, political chants, and flags of Israel and Palestine swarming the stadiums.





“Everything around football has always been political. It is now probably more political than ever,” Alan McDougall, a sports and politics expert, told Al Arabiya English.



“Regimes around the world understand political symbolism in sports, they know that sports is a very powerful tool.”

Politics take over football

Recent news surrounding football has changed from covering the theatrics of the pitch and teams that achieve victory to protests from fans in the stadium and athletes taking to social media to speak on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.



Fans of the Scottish Celtic football club made headlines for waving Palestinian flags during the team’s UEFA Champions League match against Atletico Madrid on October 25, defying a direct order from the club.





The flags were visible throughout the stadium as fans sang “You’ll never walk alone” and “Bella Ciao,” a song that talks of dying for freedom and has been regarded as a symbol of resistance.



In a similar show of solidarity, Liverpool fans raised multiple Palestinian flags at Anfield during the Merseyside derby on October 21 despite the Premier League issuing a ban on both Palestinian and Israeli flags amid rising tensions over the war.





In the Liverpool Vs Everton football match today Liverpool fans held up a banner which reads ‘FOR GODS SAKE SAVE GAZA’ - much love to the fans and the team , they beat Everton 2 - 0 by the way - God favours the just . #Gaza_Genocide pic.twitter.com/5VOfeMzqii — Akunjee 🖋 (@mohammedakunjee) October 21, 2023



Liverpool fans also displayed a large banner saying: “For God’s sake, save Gaza.”



Several football players have come under fire for speaking on the ongoing conflict, with some facing suspension and others being heavily criticized for their social media posts.



Dutch footballer Anwar Al Ghazi from the German club Mainz 05 and France’s Nice football club’s Youcef Atal were suspended for posting about the war on Gaza on social media. France’s Karim Benzema came under heavy criticism for showing support for the people in Gaza, with French politicians demanding he be stripped of his French citizenship and Ballon d’Or trophy.

Why do football players and fans speak up?

Football, with its global exposure, gives players in this age of “athlete activism” a platform to express their opinions in public, said Dr. Danyel Reiche, Associate Professor at Georgetown University in Qatar.



“The time [is] over when players would just shut up,” Reiche told Al Arabiya English. “Nothing moves people as much as sports, and no sport has as much exposure as particularly soccer, which is the most globally spread sport.”



Meanwhile, the relaxation of rules on political messing in sports, together with the opportunity to articulate unfiltered political views on social media, has shaped a more outspoken generation of football athletes, according to Dr. Danny Fitzpatrick, a professor in politics and international relations at Aston University.



But with the advent of social media, football players also face more pressure to speak on global issues, Fitzpatrick said.





Liverpool star and Egyptian national Mo Salah was vilified in Egypt for his silence over the Israel-Palestine conflict. He later posted a video on his Instagram calling for an end to the “massacres” in Gaza, which was met with a mixture of support and criticism.

Are protests merely symbolic?

Experts say that protests or statements from fans and football players are mostly “symbolic;” however, one must not take such symbolism lightly or dismiss it.



Symbolism is a key driver of politics in football and one of the main reasons fans have repeatedly protested major political events in history by bringing flags and banners to the stadium and chanting political slogans and songs.



“Sports is replete with national symbolism,” Fitzpatrick told Al Arabiya English. “The flying of the Palestinian or Israeli flag by professional footballers and supporters is seen as a testament to their respective statehood. Such symbols of protest and solidarity should not be dismissed.”





There have been times in football history when such strong emotions from the players and fans have translated into action, mainly in the form of boycotts.



From the mid-1970s to the mid-1990s, Israel had no football federation because teams refused to play against them. Eventually, they were made members of the UEFA and allowed to play in tournaments such as the Champions League and Europa League.



UEFA has currently banned all teams from playing in Israel due to safety concerns and the situation amid the ongoing war.

Sports as platform to voice political concerns

It is impossible to separate sports from politics, according to experts, who advise that the focus should instead be on creating guiding principles to voice political concerns properly.



“There must be some basic principles of mutual respect regardless of nationality, religion or sexual orientation, rather than claiming that sports must be separate from politics, it is not possible,” Reiche said.





Governing bodies in football must enforce guidelines for players and fans to express their political stance that do not endorse violence, meet basic principles of tolerance, and permit fair activism on all political issues, according to Reiche.



Imposing such a set of rules, however, would be difficult, given that football is a transnational sport with football clubs having players from around the world, from different religions and ethnicities, with Muslims, Christians, and Jews oftentimes playing on the same team.

