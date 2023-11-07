Saudi Pro-League week 12: More trouble for Nuno; Ronaldo, Mitrovic on target again

Global attention has been focused on the Saudi Pro League like never before after its clubs welcomed a host of star-studded new arrivals to the Kingdom over the past nine months. Each week, Al Arabiya English rounds up the key storylines as Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Neymar, and Co slug it out for the 2023-24 title.

On Matchday 12, Al Ittihad’s shocking recent league form continued; leader Al Hilal maintained its four-point lead over second-placed Al Nassr, and another draw for Al Taawoun gave the Saudi Pro League’s two current top sides some more breathing space.

Ronaldo and Mitrovic on target again

At the summit of the Saudi Pro League and the division’s scoring charts, Al Hilal and Al Nassr are going head-to-head in a battle for supremacy. On the league table, Al Hilal has the edge over its rivals, with both clubs claiming 2-0 wins last weekend to maintain the four-point gap between them. However, when it comes to scoring, it is Al Nassr’s talisman Cristiano Ronaldo who has the bragging rights over Al Hilal’s Aleksandar Mitrovic – though both scored again on Matchday 12.

Mitrovic set Al Hilal on its way to a 2-0 victory, holding his nerve from 12 yards out to send a fifth-minute penalty past Al Fateh goalkeeper Jacob Rinne. Mitrovic now has nine goals in 12 Saudi Pro League games. Al Fateh had been in fine form heading into the game with four wins from its past four league matches and had more possession and chances than Al Hilal.

However, the league leaders secured what could be a valuable victory in the title race – thanks to a 95th-minute strike from Salem al-Dawsari, who last week was named Asia’s best player at the annual AFC awards.

For Al Nassr, it was Ronaldo who once again provided the inspiration against Al Khaleej. With Talisca absent from Luis Castro’s starting XI because of suspension, there was more responsibility on Ronaldo, and the former Real Madrid superstar duly obliged. He opened the scoring after picking the ball 25 yards from the goal and engineered a yard of space before thundering a spectacular strike past goalkeeper Marwan al-Haidari. It was Ronaldo’s 12th goal of the season, keeping him three ahead of Mitrovic.

Al Nassr doubled its lead in the 56th minute as Alex Telles’ deep delivery from a left-wing free-kick was knocked back across the goal by Ronaldo. Center-back Aymeric Laporte was on hand to tap home from just two yards out.

Al Khaleej did have its chances to score, but a strong penalty appeal was turned down and midfielder Ivo Rodrigues headed over the bar when unmarked in the box.

In spite of these opponent forays, Ronaldo’s Al Nassr hung on and there are just four weeks from now before it faces Al Hilal in a real Saudi Pro League showdown.

Pressure mounts on Nuno

Al Ittihad has endured a torrid few weeks of results after starting the season so strongly. However, optimism appeared to have returned to the reigning Saudi Pro League champions – thanks to a convincing midweek King’s Cup victory over Al Fayha. Unfortunately, for Al Ittihad fans and their under-pressure coach Nuno Espirito Santo, a trip to Al Shabab brought more disappointment.

It was just five minutes into Friday’s game that Al Shabab right-back Hamad al-Yami’s superb cross was brilliantly headed home by Brazilian forward Carlos for what proved the only goal of the match. It looked as though the hosts would double their lead when Yannick Carrasco was initially awarded a penalty, but VAR overturned the decision, ruling his fall in the penalty area to have come under no contact.

Al Ittihad had a couple of chances to equalize. Al Shabab goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu saved well from Karim Benzema, while Romarinho thought he had snatched a leveler, but had strayed just offside when diverting the ball past Kim.

The score remained 1-0. It was a well-deserved win for Al Shabab, with Al Ittihad looking worryingly toothless.

For coach Nuno, so recently lauded for producing a championship-winning side, there are now some serious concerns as Al Ittihad has not won a single league match since September 21.

Another draw for Al Taawoun, Al Ahli cruise

Al Taawoun has so far lost only one match in the Saudi Pro League this season, though last week it slipped from second place to third on the points table behind Al Nassr and remained there after a goalless home draw with Damac.

It should have been better for Pericles Chamusca’s side, who dominated the match in terms of possession and opportunities, but could not convert against a stubborn Damac.

For Al Taawoun, it was a third straight draw in the league as its early-season momentum shows signs of slowing down. Next up for the side is the sternest of tests as it travels to table-topper Al Hilal this Friday.

Al Ahli’s impressive return to the Saudi top-flight continued and the team is now level on points with Al Taawoun – thanks to a comfortable 3-0 win against Al Riyadh in Jeddah.

Saudi striker Firas al-Buraikan took just two minutes to get off the mark, latching on to Allan Saint-Maximin’s pass to slide home a left-foot shot.

Twenty-five minutes later, Al-Buraikan turned provider when feeding Spanish midfielder Gabri Veiga, who kept his cool to slot home. A third was added in the second half by Riyad Mahrez as Al Ahil cruised to victory. Matthias Jaissle’s side appears to have a good set of fixtures ahead as it looks to keep pace with league leaders Al Hilal and Al Nassr.

Elsewhere, Al Fayha produced a particularly stirring performance, coming from behind to snatch a 3-3 draw away to Al Tai. After losing 3-0 to Al Ittihad in the King’s Cup earlier in the week, Al Fayha shipped three goals again as their host raced into a 3-1 lead inside the first half hour itself.

However, Al Fayha dug deep and a pair of second-half goals from Nigerian Henry Onyekuru and Zambian forward Fashion Sakala salvaged a point for Vuk Rašović’s team, who will return to AFC Champions League action later this week.

