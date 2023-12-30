Theme
Al Hilal’s Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates scoring the second goal with his teammates. (Reuters)
Al Hilal gets two late goals to defeat Al Fayha and remain unbeaten

Reuters
Saudi Pro League leaders Al Hilal scored twice late to claim a hard fought 2-0 win over Al Fayha on Friday and remain unbeaten on the season.

Al Hilal, who lost Brazilian striker Neymar to injury months ago, continued their winning ways when defenseman Ali Albulayhi broke open a scoreless match with his 86th minute tally.

Aleksandar Mitrovic added a penalty goal 11 minutes into stoppage time to clinch Al Hilal’s 17th win of the season to just two draws and stretched their standings lead to 10 points over Cristiano Ronaldo’s second placed Al Nassr.

