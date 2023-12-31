SPL Week 19: Al Ahli and Al Hilal leave it late, Al Nassr finishes 2023 on high

Global eyes are on the Saudi Pro League like never before after its clubs welcomed a host of star-studded new arrivals to the Kingdom over the past year. Each week, Al Arabiya English will round-up the key storylines as Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Neymar and Co do battle for the 2023-24 title.



On Matchday 19, the final round of fixtures of 2023 and last until February as the league breaks for the Asian Cup in Qatar, Al Hilal and Al Ahli snatched last-gasp victories, while Al Nassr came from behind to beat Al Taawoun, and Al Raed edged Abha in a seven-goal relegation thriller.

Al Nassr finishes year on a high

The weekend’s standout fixture saw fourth-placed Al Taawoun host second-placed Al Nassr, with Pericles Chamusca’s side looking to do the double over its opponents having claimed a shock 2-0 win in Riyadh back in August, in the second game of the season. It looked as though a repeat could be on the cards when Al Taawoun took the lead; Al Nassr’s Abdulelah Al-Amri conceded a VAR-reviewed penalty and Dutch midfielder Aschraf El Mahdioui scored from the rebound after his initial spot-kick was saved by Nawaf Al-Aqidi.



Al Nassr has only lost one league game since that 2-0 reverse to Al Taawoun in August and Luis Castro’s team demonstrated its resilience, turning the match around before half time. Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic equalized after evading Al Taawoun’s offside trap to latch on to Talisca’s intelligent through-ball, before ex-Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte put Al Nassr ahead with a powerful header from a corner.



Al Nassr extended its lead early in the second half when Al Taawoun’s defense failed to clear its lines from Cristiano Ronaldo’s pass across goal. Portugal midfielder Otavio was the grateful recipient, receiving the ball 12 yards from goal and slotting home for his fifth goal of the season. The score remained the same until the 92nd minute, when Ronaldo pounced to put a punctuation mark on another incredible goalscoring year. The Portuguese superstar headed Talisca’s right-wing cross past Al Taawoun goalkeeper Maylson for his 54th goal of 2023; Al Nassr will be hoping for more of the same when it resumes its hunt for silverware in February.

Late shows for Al Hilal and Al Ahli

Al Nassr remains seven points behind Al Hilal after the Saudi Pro League leaders squeezed past Al Fayha with a 2-0 win on Friday. Fresh from learning that it will play Al Nassr in an all-Saudi clash in the AFC Champions League last-16, Al Fayha proved frustrating opposition for Jorge Jesus’ side, which had 73 percent possession and 12 shots on goal to Al Fayha’s two. It appeared the match would finish a draw but championship-winning teams grind out results and Al Hilal finally broke through in the 86th-minute.



The goal came from an unlikely source in center-back Ali Al-Buyahi, who bundled the ball over the line in unfashionable style to hand Al Hilal a late lead. Aleksandar Mitrovic then made sure of the three points with a penalty in the 11th minute of stoppage time, the Serbia striker netting his 17th goal of the season to keep him within three of current Saudi Pro League top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo.



Like Al Hilal, Al Ahli found itself staring down the barrel of a 0-0 draw despite dominating but like its Riyadh rivals, the club from Jeddah found a way to win against Al-Khaleej. It came courtesy of a penalty in the ninth minute of stoppage time, converted coolly by reliable midfielder Franck Kessie. It broke Al Ahli’s recent home hoodoo, with Matthias Jaissle’s side having drawn 0-0 in its previous two games at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium, and ensured that the year finished on a high with Al Ahli sitting pretty in third place after its promotion back to the Saudi Pro League.

Race to avoid relegation hots up

It was a big weekend in the battle for Saudi Pro League survival as Al Riyadh moved out of the relegation zone and Al Raed also claimed a valuable three points in its attempts to stay in the division. Al Raed’s was the most eye-catching result as a rollercoaster 90 minutes at home to fellow strugglers Abha ended in an enthralling 4-3 victory for the hosts.



Abha twice led and was ahead at half-time after a brace from promising 21-year-old Saudi striker Hassan Al-Ali sandwiched Khalid Al Subaie’s equalizer. Al Raed battled back in the second half, with Mohamed Fouzair and Karim El Berkaoui putting the home side ahead, before Fabian Noguera leveled for Abha. Then, in the 97th minute, Cameroon international defender Oumar Gonzalez popped up to grab a stunning winner for Al Raed. Heading into December, Igor Jovićević’s Al Raed looked cut adrift after recording just two wins in its first 14 Saudi Pro League matches. With three victories, a draw and a loss this month, Al Raed has more than doubled its points tally to climb to 13th place.



The 4-3 loss leaves Abha heading into 2024 in the Saudi Pro League relegation zone, along with bottom club Al Hazm and Al Tai, which fell into 16th place thanks to Al Riyadh’s surprise 1-0 victory over Damac. The capital club had lost three in a row going into Thursday’s game, while Damac had won five in succession but Al Riyadh threw the form book out of the window as Andre Gray’s 51st-minute winner helped them leapfrog Al Tai to finish the year above the relegation zone in 15th place.



