Can Saudi Arabia win the Asian Cup?

It has been 27 long years since Saudi Arabia won the last of its three Asian Cup trophies. Guided by Portuguese coach Nelo Vingada, the Green Falcons beat host nation UAE on penalties in a hugely tense final that had finished goalless after extra time.



Over the course of two decades, Saudi Arabia was the unquestionable continental force in Asia, winning three titles – 1984, 1988 and 1996 – and reaching three finals in the seven tournaments between 1984 and 2007.



The last of those was, however, somewhat of a collective national trauma – the Green Falcons went into the final in Jakarta as overwhelming favorites against an Iraqi side trying to give its nation hope in the amid an ongoing war. Against the odds, and much to the delight of neutrals but the despair of Saudi fans, Iraq’s captain Younis Mahmoud’s solitary goal gave the Lions of Mesopotamia the most unlikely of victories.



It was almost like the upset was the turning off of a switch as the Green Falcons never reached a final ever since. Last time out, in the UAE in 2019, they went out with a whimper in the quarterfinals – timidly losing 1-0 to Japan.



However, there is now a renewed optimism around Saudi football. It started with the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, in which the Green Falcons fell short of qualifying for the last-16, but went home with their head held high after a historic 2-1 group-stage victory over eventual world champion Argentina.

A double-edged sword

The positive momentum has continued, thanks to a host of star-studded arrivals to the Saudi Pro League over the past 12 months, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Neymar helping to dramatically improve the quality of the Kingdom’s domestic football.



This new-look Saudi Pro League is, of course, a double-edged sword. While the Saudi players are learning from world-class imports, they are also being replaced by them in their club teams. The effect of these high-profile players on the Saudi national team – whether positive or negative – cannot yet be measured, but should be carefully monitored.



Last January’s Arabian Gulf Cup was a great opportunity for post-World Cup consolidation, but instead, Saudi Arabia went out in the group stage after losing to both Oman and Iraq. It was the start of an uninspiring run of form for the Green Falcons that continued into the new reign of Roberto Mancini, but he appears to have arrested the slump with successive victories in FIFA World Cup qualifying over Pakistan and Jordan last November.



Mancini’s men have followed that up with a friendly victory over Lebanon and a draw with Palestine on Tuesday to round off their preparations for the Asian Cup. This means Saudi Arabia will go into the tournament on the back of three wins and a draw from its past four games.

Blend of youth and experience

There are still some big decisions for Mancini to make at the Asian Cup, notably up front. After being left out of Mancini’s squad for November’s World Cup qualifiers, striker Firas al-Buraikan responded in the best possible way, scoring five goals in his past five Saudi Pro League games for Al Ahli. He gave his national team coach no choice but to recall him for the tournament.



Despite only being 23, al-Buraikan has long been touted as a Saudi star and it will be interesting to see if he is preferred over Al Hilal forward Saleh al-Shehri in Qatar. Al-Shehri netted four goals in November’s two qualifiers, but has played just 23 minutes of league football since having struggled to get a look-in at his club.



Having experimented with his personnel over the past few months, Mancini has settled for a blend of youth and experience in his final Asian Cup squad.



Saudi Arabia has seemingly had a kind Group F draw and will begin its campaign against Oman on January 16, before taking on Kyrgyzstan and Thailand. Jordan or Malaysia look the likeliest last-16 opponents, while a quarterfinal against Australia could then be most likely.



That will likely be the first major test of Saudi Arabia’s title-winning credentials, but there are plenty of other challengers too. As well as the Socceroos, Japan and South Korea are perennially among the Asian Cup contenders, while Qatar and Iraq have shown in recent memory that a winner can also come from an unlikely source.



Mancini and his players will love nothing more to follow in reigning champion Qatar’s footsteps by winning the Asian Cup in their neighbor’s backyard, before hosting the tournament in the Kingdom next time out in 2027.

Manager: Roberto Mancini

The former Italy coach triumphed in the 2020 European Championship in his last outing at a major international tournament and will be hoping that his experience of navigating the choppy waters of knockout football comes to the fore again in Qatar.



Mancini has had a mixed start to his reign as Saudi Arabia coach, but has won the two games that have counted most in FIFA World Cup qualifying. The ex-Manchester City and Inter Milan boss has the chance to become the first man to win the European Championship and Asian Cup and could follow in the footsteps of compatriot Alberto Zaccheroni in claiming both the Serie A and Asian Cup titles, something the veteran coach managed with AC Milan and Japan.

Captain: Salman al-Faraj

After playing for just 45 minutes of the 2022 FIFA World Cup because of an early injury, Saudi Arabia skipper Salman al-Faraj will be on pins and needles to be involved in football tournaments again in Qatar.



Like several of his Saudi teammates, he has not had as much regular game time as coach Mancini would like, but al-Faraj has been a reliable presence in the Green Falcons midfield for more than a decade and will provide valuable experience and leadership in the side’s Asian Cup campaign.

Player to watch: Salem al-Dawsari

It is impossible to look past Al-Hilal winger al-Dawsari, who, last November, became the first Saudi since Nasser al-Shamrani to be crowned Asian Footballer of the Year by the AFC.



It was a recognition of another stellar year for al-Dawsari, who has already cemented his status as a Saudi icon with goals at successive FIFA World Cups – including the winning goal against Argentina in Qatar. Back in Doha for the Asian Cup, al-Dawsari – who has 11 goals in 21 games across the Saudi Pro League and AFC Champions League this season – is set to be a vital big-game player again for the Green Falcons.



