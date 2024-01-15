Saudi Arabia takes on Oman in AFC Asian Cup opener

Saudi Arabia begins the pursuit of its first AFC Asian Cup title since 1996 on Tuesday with an opening match against neighbor Oman at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan.



Roberto Mancini’s side goes into the tournament among the favorites for the continental crown, with regular contenders Australia, Japan, South Korea, and Iran likely to be the Green Falcons’ main rivals again in Qatar.



The Italian coach has faced a very public learning curve since taking charge of the Saudi national team in August, with every decision he has made about players and formations closely scrutinized. Nevertheless, the Italian is unquestionably a big-game coach, with his long list of managerial honors being a testament to his ability to build teams capable of winning trophies.



The major question, though, is whether Mancini has had enough time to build a cohesive squad capable of winning the Asian Cup. The match against Oman offers a first opportunity to see if the ex-Manchester City and Inter Milan coach’s penchant for tournament football has seeped into his players.



Here, Al Arabiya English previews Saudi Arabia’s 2023 AFC Asian Cup opening clash.

The opposition

Despite being one of Asia’s smallest countries, Oman has been over-achieving on the football pitch in recent years. At the 2019 Asian Cup, The Reds – so-called because of the color of the team’s kit – progressed from a tricky group to reach the tournament’s knockout stage for the first time ever.



Narrow defeats to Uzbekistan and Japan demonstrated Oman’s fighting spirit before an impressive 3-1 victory over Turkmenistan helped secure a last-16 stage date with Iran. Against Team Melli, Oman again performed admirably, but was eliminated with a 2-0 defeat.



Oman has historically proven to be a frustrating opponent for Saudi Arabia, which has only once in 17 games since 1986 scored more than two goals in a game against Oman, with the record in that time reading won 9-lost 6-drawn 2. Most recently, Oman sprung a surprise in last year’s Arabian Gulf Cup, eliminating the Green Falcons from the competition with a 2-1 win in the group stage on its way to winning the respected regional trophy in Iraq.



In its last outing before the Asian Cup, Oman earned a morale-boosting 1-0 victory over UAE – thanks to midfielder Abdullah Fawaz’s winning goal. Oman’s players mostly play club football in their country, with only captain Faiz al-Rushaidi (Manama, Bahrain) and Jameel al-Haymadi (Al Kharaitiyat, Qatar) based overseas.



While having a squad of domestic-based players is often viewed as a weakness, particularly as the quality of the Omani Premier League falls short of most of its regional neighbors, Oman’s players have a comprehensive understanding of each other’s strengths and weaknesses.

There has been some demonstration of continental pedigree by Omani clubs, too, with Al-Seeb winning the last edition of the AFC Cup – Asia’s second-tier continental competition after the AFC Champions League – in 2022, following a 3-0 win against Malaysian side Kuala Lumpur City in the final.



Buoyed by last year’s Arabian Gulf Cup triumph, Oman will be hopeful of at least emulating the 2019 achievement of advancing from the group stage, and the match represents a tricky first test for Saudi Arabia.

The manager

Oman coach Branko Ivankovic is one of the most experienced at this year’s tournament. The 69-year-old has spent most of the past two decades leading teams in the Middle East, and his current four-year reign at Oman makes him an unusually long-serving coach in a region that usually favors a revolving door policy towards its national team bosses.



Ivankovic is ably assisted by older brother Zlatko, another well-respected coach who has previously managed regional heavyweights Al Ahli and Persepolis. Main man Ivankovic Jr last led a team at the Asian Cup back in 2004, guiding Iran to a third-place finish and the Croatian masterminded an Arabian Gulf Cup victory over Saudi Arabia less than a year ago. Having time and again proven to be an astute tactician over the years, Ivankovic has yet another opportunity to show his mettle against Mancini’s Green Falcons.

Key battle: Saud Abdulhamid vs Ali al-Busaidi

With Saudi Arabia coach Mancini generally favoring a 3-5-2 in recent outings, there could be an intriguing contest down the Green Falcons’ right flank against Oman. Al-Hilal defender Saud Abdulhamid will likely be called on again to operate as a wing-back down the right flank, where he has been impressive for both club and country this season.



Abdulhamid has contributed a goal and five assists for Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League and AFC Champions League this season, with his overlapping runs and pinpoint crosses a valuable tool in the defender’s arsenal. In the Asian Cup opener, he will be facing one of Oman’s most experienced players, Ali al-Busaidi.



The Al-Seeb left-back is his team’s second-most capped player at the tournament, having played more than 70 times for Oman, and he showed his defensive aptitude at the 2019 Asian Cup with a couple of fine performances, notably in keeping Freiburg winger Ritsu Dōan quiet when Oman narrowly lost to Japan. If he can similarly stop Abdulhamid, a significant Saudi threat will be quelled.



Prediction: Opening games of tournaments are usually cagey, and matches between Saudi Arabia and Oman usually are too, but the Green Falcons should still show enough quality to secure a narrow win.

