Roberto Mancini satisfied after Saudi Arabia win in Asian Cup opener

Roberto Mancini is no stranger to a dramatic finish, but he did not want to compare Saudi Arabia’s stoppage time defeat of Oman in their Asian Cup opener with other famous late winners from his career.

He was, of course, manager of Manchester City when Sergio Aguero scored his famous stoppage-time winner to seal the Premier League title in 2012.

And so when Ali Al Bulayhi scored in the sixth minute of added-time and Saudi Arabia came back to beat Oman 2-1 in the Asian Cup on Tuesday, it was straight out of Mancini’s playbook.

“It is different. It is a different tournament, different team, different players,” the Saudi Arabia coach said afterward, “We have to improve, but we did very well.”

Al Bulayhi’s header sparked confusion and chaos as it was first ruled out for offside and then given after a VAR review.

Al Bulayhi’s winner came in the sixth minute of stoppage time when Ali Lajami flicked on a corner for him to head in from close range.

