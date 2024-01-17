Saudi Arabia to host first ever PFL Champions versus Bellator Champions MMA fight

Saudi Arabia is set to host the first ever MMA fight that will see champions from the Professional Fighters League (PFL) go head-to-head against Bellator title champions, Turki al-Alshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), announced on Tuesday.

The mega event will take place at the state-of the-art Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on February 24 as part of a highly acclaimed list of events held under Riyadh Season.

“Riyadh Season is putting on some of the biggest fight events around and the PFL Champions vs Bellator Champions certainly belongs in that category. We are delighted to be the host for this first of its kind event, which will see some of the most exciting matchups and break new ground in the world of combat sports,” the GEA chairman said in a statement shared with Al Arabiya English.

The first-ever PFL pay-per-view Super Fight event will feature seven matchups between current and former champions, as well as title challengers from PFL and Bellator, and will be available on ESPN+ PPV and DAZN beginning at 3 p.m. ET.

In addition, three major showcase bouts will take place during the preliminary card airing in the US on ESPNEWS and ESPN+ in the US beginning at 12 p.m. ET.

With PFL’s acquisition of Bellator, MMA fans will see two MMA giants descend on Saudi Arabia to see who comes out on top.

What fans can expect to see:

In the main event, heavyweights will collide when PFL’s Renan Ferreira – fresh off his second round TKO victory during the 2023 PFL Championship – meets the first athlete in Bellator history to become champion in two weight divisions simultaneously, Ryan Bader.

Newly crowned PFL Light Heavyweight kingpin Impa Kasanganay will challenge the man many fans consider to be the best middleweight on the planet, undefeated fighter Johnny Eblen.

Meanwhile, two-time PFL champion Magomed Magomedkerimov, who is currently in the midst of a six-fight unbeaten streak, will go against Bellator welterweight titlist Jason Jackson, the proud Jamaican who recently put an end to the longest winning streak in MMA when he won the title from Yaroslav Amosov.

At featherweight, the pride of Peru, Jesus Pinedo returns to action fresh off his 2023 PFL Championship victory to take on one of Bellator’s most successful fighter of all-time, Brazil’s Patricio Pitbull, the current Bellator Featherweight Champion and former Lightweight Champion.

In addition to the four bouts featuring current PFL and Bellator champions, former heavyweight champ Bruno Cappelozza will fight former Bellator Light Heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov.

Brazil’s Thiago Santos and former Olympian Yoel Romero are also set to square off on February 24.

Rounding out the PPV portion of the spectacle will see Clay Collard challenge former Bellator Featherweight Champion AJ McKee in a special lightweight showdown of striking specialists.

During the Champions vs. Champions preliminary card, top featherweight contender from PFL Gabriel Braga and top featherweight contender from Bellator Aaron Pico (12-4) will face off, while Biaggio Ali Walsh, grandson of the iconic boxer Muhammad Ali, makes his pro debut at 155-pounds.

Champions vs. Champions also will mark the return to the PFL SmartCage for Claressa Shields, the world’s greatest women’s boxer, rounding out a great collection of talent in MMA and combat sports.

Bringing MMA to the Middle East

MMA is the fastest-growing sport in the world and has seen it popularity exponentially grow in Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East over the last five years.

Peter Murray, the CEO of PFL – the fastest-growing company in MMA and the second MMA company worldwide – said, “The Middle East is the fight capital of the world, and the Professional Fighters League is proud to bring the world’s best combat sports stars to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Riyadh Season to host the first-ever PFL PPV Super Fight mega-global event. PFL Champions versus Bellator Champions is game changing for fighters and fans.”

Meanwhile, Danny Townsend, CEO at SRJ Sports Investments – which owns a minority stake of PFL – said: “Knowing that the passion for combat sports runs deep across Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region, we’re thrilled to bring Champions vs Champions to Riyadh next month, for what promises to be an unforgettable night of fight action.

“For us as SRJ Sports Investments, backing the growth of game-changing brands like PFL is center to our ambitions of unlocking global opportunities through sports that have strong regional relevance here in the MENA-region, contributing to the wider sports economy and inspiring the next generation of Saudis.”

