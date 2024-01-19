Asian Cup: Saudi Arabia aims to seal knockout berth with win against Kyrgyzstan

Saudi Arabia got its AFC Asian Cup campaign off to a confident start with a come-from-behind 2-1 win against Oman on Tuesday that put the Green Falcons second in Group F behind Thailand and on the verge of qualifying for the tournament’s knockout stages.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A goal from Abdulrahman Ghareeb and a dramatic Ali al-Bulayhi winner were enough for Roberto Mancini’s side to secure the three points it needed, but attention now turns to the second group match against Kyrgyzstan on Sunday at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Here, Al Arabiya English did some deep-diving to check the key points of the upcoming encounter between Saudi Arabia and Kyrgyzstan that may have crucial bearings on the teams’ fortunes in the rest of the competition.

The opposition

Kyrgyzstan has historically been one of Asia’s weaker teams, but in the past decade, the White Falcons have begun to spread their wings and move out of the shadows of its more established footballing neighbors such as Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and China.

Under Russian coach Aleksandr Krestinin, Kyrgyzstan had qualified for the Asian Cup for the first time in its history in 2019. The team performed impressively in the UAE, narrowly losing its first two group games by one goal against China and South Korea, before winning its maiden match in the tournament 3-1 against the Philippines. Germany-based striker Vitalij Lux scored a memorable hat-trick in that game. Kyrgyzstan then pushed host UAE to the brink in the last-16 stage, eventually losing 3-2 after extra time.

Still, it was a magnificent first major tournament for Kyrgyzstan, which followed it up by securing its place at this year’s Asian Cup, too, under the guidance of a new coach, Slovakian Štefan Tarkovič. Qualification was secured as the best runner-up after finishing second behind Tajikistan in a group that also included Singapore and Myanmar.

Kyrgyzstan lost to Malaysia and beat fellow Group F opponents Oman in their two FIFA World Cup qualifiers in November and came into the Asian Cup on the back of defeats to Uzbekistan and UAE. However, on the plus side, the team also drew with Syria and won against Vietnam.

In its opening Asian Cup match against Thailand, Kyrgyzstan lost 2-0 against a side that was much more ruthless in front of the goal, though the White Falcons had more possession and shots on goal than their opponent.

Saudi Arabia has only met Kyrgyzstan twice before in its history, with the Green Falcons winning home and away in qualifying for the 1996 AFC Asian Cup – a tournament that it ended up winning in the UAE.

Kyrgyzstan mainly has domestic-based players in its Asian Cup squad, but there are a few on the roster who ply their trade overseas. Most notable among them are talented teenagers Beknaz Almazbekov, who has already made several first-team appearances for Turkish giants Galatasaray, and German-born Kimi Merk, who has played in the AFC Champions League for Uzbek side Pakhtakor this season.

The manager

Štefan Tarkovič only took over as national team coach last April, but quickly set about identifying young Kyrgyz talent to integrate into an aging squad. He has brought plenty of experience with him to the AFC Asian Cup. The Kyrgyzstan job is Tarkovič’s second at the international level, having most recently had a two-year spell with his native Slovakia.

Tarkovič took the Central European nation to Euro 2020, but fell short of qualifying for the FIFA 2022 World Cup, finishing behind Croatia and Russia. When asked in November about playing in important matches, the Slovak coach replied: “I like pressure, and pressure is normal in football.”

He can rest assured that he will face plenty of that when his team takes on Saudi Arabia in its next contest, with Kyrgyzstan’s qualification hopes hanging in the balance.

Key battle: Saleh Al-Shehri/Abdulrahman Ghareeb vs Tamirlan Kozubayev

After the victory over Oman, Saudi Arabia coach Mancini lauded his substitutes, saying that “all the players who came in helped us change our game and get the win”. Most notable among those was Al-Nassr forward Abdularhamn Ghareeb, who scored a fine solo goal before also providing for the Green Falcons’ winner. It will be interesting to see whether that is enough for Ghareeb to win a place in Mancini’s XI or if the Italian will persist with Saleh al-Shehri. The Al-Hilal striker has scored more goals under Mancini than any other player, but was below par against Oman.

This decision may well demonstrate how much faith Mancini has on al-Shehri, moving ahead in the tournament.

Whether al-Shehri or Ghareeb starts, standing in their way will be center-back Tamirlan Kozubayev, one of the few Kyrgyzstan-born players to have significant experience of club football outside his homeland. Kozubayev has played in Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Serbia, Lithuania, and Russia and is currently representing the Eastern side of Hong Kong. Kozubayev had also played every minute of Kyrgyzstan’s 2019 Asian Cup campaign, keeping some of Asia’s best forwards at bay, and will be a physically tough opponent for Saudi Arabia’s strikers.

Prediction

Kyrgyzstan has a point to prove, but so does Saudi Arabia in terms of level of performance. Mancini’s men should have the quality to take all three points from this match and seal their progress to the knockout stages with a game to spare.

Read more:

Roberto Mancini satisfied after Saudi Arabia win in Asian Cup opener

Palestine and UAE play out 1-1 draw in Asian Cup

Saudi Arabia survives Oman scare in Asian Cup: Three key takeaways