Three key takeaways as Saudi Arabia beat nine-man Kyrgyzstan to advance

Saudi Arabia made it through to the Asian Cup last-16 after a 2-0 victory over Kyrgyzstan put the Green Falcons at the top of Group F with one game remaining against second-placed Thailand.

Goals from midfielders Mohamed Kanno and Faisal al-Ghamdi were enough for Roberto Mancini’s side against Kyrgyzstan, which had two players sent off.



Here, Al Arabiya English brings you three key takeaways from Saudi Arabia’s win.

More ruthlessness needed

Any victory at a major tournament should be celebrated but the result against Kyrgyzstan threw up many of the same questions that have plagued Saudi Arabia in recent years. Most notably, where the goals are going to come from in the big moments that lie ahead in the Asian Cup knockout stage.



The Green Falcons played most of the first half against 10 men and most of the second half against nine men but could only muster two goals - despite having 28 shots across the 90 minutes. It’s a worrying statistic for Mancini, who tinkered again with his forward line against Kyrgyzstan, replacing Saleh al-Shehri with Firas al-Buraikan in the starting XI.



Al-Buraikan has been in fine form for club side Al-Ahli in recent months but has struggled to convert that into international goals. This was a golden opportunity for the striker to find both a goal and some confidence but the closest he came was when his curling first-half free-kick was impressively saved by Kyrgyzstan goalkeeper Erzhan Tokotayev.



Saudi Arabia only has to look at the 2019 tournament winner Qatar to see the value of having a prolific striker lead the line; Almoez Ali fired his side to its first Asian Cup triumph with nine goals, finishing as the competition’s top scorer. Strikers win tournaments and right now, Mancini’s just aren’t firing. Still, the Italian was satisfied with the result.



“I think we were missing many chances to score but if we score two goals every game, I’m happy,” said Mancini after the match. “I hope that we can improve more for the next stage.”



After a match-winning cameo in the opening match against Oman, Abdulrahman Ghareeb could count himself unlucky not to start against Kyrgyzstan, but will surely find an opportunity in the final group game against Thailand. Saudi Arabia urgently needs to discover a reliable frontline if it is to compete for the Asian Cup title.

Red cards a welcome gift

It is difficult to draw conclusions from such a one-sided game, but Mancini will appreciate the gift his team was given by Kyrgyzstan in the form of two VAR-influenced red cards. After just nine minutes, Ayzar Akmatov was sent off for a late tackle on Al-Nassr midfielder Sami al-Najei. After initially being shown a yellow card by referee Jumpei Iida, the Japanese official decided - via a VAR check - that the tackle was dangerously high and a red card was instead deservedly brandished to the Kyrgyzstan defender.



A second sending off arrived in similar circumstances minutes after half-time as Hassan Tambakti was brought down by Kimi Merk. Just as happened to his team-mate, the Kyrgyz midfielder’s yellow card was transformed into a red following a VAR-induced check from referee Iida. It was less clear-cut than Akmatov’s but unquestionably tilted the game entirely in the Green Falcons’ favor.





“I think they were very dangerous fouls,” said Saudi Arabia boss Mancini after the match. “I think the two red cards were correct.” Kyrgyzstan coach Stefan Tarkovic didn’t dispute the two decisions and admitted that for his side, it was simply about damage limitation, saying: “We played against Saudi Arabia with two men less - it’s difficult. From my side, after the second red card it was just a question of the score.”



That score could have been significantly higher, but Kyrgyzstan was rescued on a couple of occasions by the post, as well as by the heroics of goalkeeper Tokotayev and by the wayward finishing of Saudi Arabia.

A Kan-do attitude?

There were five years between Mohamed Kanno’s first goal for Saudi Arabia and his second, the Al-Hilal midfielder doubling his international tally when scoring a late equalizer to secure a friendly draw against Nigeria in Mancini’s second match in charge of the Green Falcons back in October.



However, Kanno did not have long to wait for his third, breaking the deadlock with a smart right-footed volley to break the stubborn Krgyz defensive resistance at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. Kanno has become one of Mancini’s key leaders on the pitch, with the midfielder’s seemingly unending box-to-box energy a valuable commodity in tournament football.



At club side Al-Hilal, Kanno has only played a full 90 minutes twice in the Saudi Pro League this season as he competes with the league leaders’ talented imports for game time, but he has a central role to play in Mancini’s midfield at this Asian Cup and featured for the entirety of the win against Kyrgyzstan.



Whether Kanno and his teammates should be considered among the tournament favorites was a point of contention after the match. Saudi Arabia has advanced to the next round with six points from six alongside fellow group leaders Iran, Iraq, Australia, and Qatar.



Despite this strong start in terms of results, Mancini struck a realistic tone after the victory over Kyrgyzstan. A tournament winner with Italy at Euro 2020, Mancini does not feel that his team is currently among the leading contenders to take home the trophy on February 10 in Doha.



“The rankings say Japan, Korea, Iran, Australia - and we are too far,” the ex-Manchester City and Inter Milan coach said. “But you know in this tournament, when you play one game, everything can happen in one game. “Now we are in the next stage but we have to think about the third game because we want to win.”



That final match against Thailand at the Education City Stadium on Thursday is important for Mancini to clarify selection decisions ahead of the last-16 and also to decide who exactly the Green Falcons will face. For Kyrgyzstan, the Asian Cup is over - though the team has the opportunity to salvage some pride against an Oman side that is still fighting for a place in the last-16.

