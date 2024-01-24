From tracks to the ocean: Ferrari launches racing yacht project to trial new tech

Italian supercar maker Ferrari NV is planning to start competing in sailing, building its first racing yacht to be captained by Giovanni Soldini, one of world’s top sailors, according to a statement seen by Bloomberg.

The vessel will be manufactured in Italy and could eventually compete in major ocean races, according to people familiar with the matter.

Ferrari sees the move into high-performance seaborne vessels as a way to spark innovation including solutions in sustainability that could spill over into automotive development, according to the statement.



Maranello, Italy-based Ferrari declined to comment about the timing of the launch or give details concerning the new sailboat’s class or category.



Owned by the billionaire Agnelli family, Ferrari is building a new factory for hybrid and electric supercars in Maranello. The company, founded by Enzo Ferrari, plans to unveil its first battery-powered supercar in late 2025.

