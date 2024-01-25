Preview: Saudi Arabia takes on Thailand for top spot in Group F

With two successive wins and progress to the Asian Cup knockout stage confirmed, Saudi Arabia and its coach Roberto Mancini have little room for maneuver in the final Group F match against Thailand.

But while Mancini might be tempted to experiment with his line-up for the showdown at Education City in Doha, there is still plenty riding on this contest. The Green Falcons currently occupy top spot in Group F and a draw with Thailand would be enough to retain it.

That would ensure a seemingly more favourable last-16 match against – most probably – Jordan or Bahrain. But if Saudi Arabia loses and finished as group runner-up, a knockout date with Uzebkistan would await. There is plenty on the line and a win for the Green Falcons could also do neighbors Oman a major favor in its bid to reach the next round.

Here Al Arabiya English previews Saudi Arabia’s final AFC Asian Cup group stage encounter with Thailand.

The opposition

After failing to qualify for the 2011 and 2015 Asian Cups, Thailand returned to the 2019 tournament and recovered from a shock 4-1 humbling by India in its first match to reach the last-16. It could have been even better as Changsuek (The War Elephants) took the lead against China before succumbing to a 2-1 defeat.

In its first ever Asian Cup in 1972, Thailand claimed a bronze medal - losing on penalties to South Korea in the semifinal and then beating Cambodia on spot-kicks in the third-place play-off. It was the last occasion, before 2019, that Thailand reached the knockout stage of the Asian Cup - suffering five successive group stage exits between 1992 and 2007 and winning just one of 12 matches.

Saudi Arabia played a key role in two of those exits. The Green Falcons won 4-0 in the 1992 group stage on the way to a final defeat to Japan and in the next tournament in 1996 thrashed its opponent 6-0 en route to winning the trophy in the United Arab Emirates - the last time Saudi Arabia lifted the continental title.

History has generally not been kind to Thailand in this fixture, with Saudi Arabia victorious in 12 of the past 13 matches between the sides, with the War Elephants managing a solitary 0-0 draw in a 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Bangkok.

At this Asian Cup, however, Thailand’s players and fans have already tasted success after an opening 2-0 victory over Krygyzstan gave the nation only its third ever group stage win at the tournament. This is despite the fact that two of Thailand’s star players - Chanathip Songkrasin and Teerasil Dangda - have missed the tournament due to injury.

Thailand’s supporters are famously passionate and the nation is football-obsessed; the Thai Premier League has improved dramatically in recent years, exemplified by Bangkok United recently making it to the last-16 of the AFC Champions League in its debut season in the competition.

Thailand followed up the Kyrgyzstan victory with an attritional draw with Oman and knows that another tie against Saudi Arabia will guarantee second place in Group F. Wins against the Green Falcons have been few and far between for Thailand over the years but if it can conjure a victory, top spot in Group F would be secured, while a loss would instead see Changsuek face Group D winner Iraq in the last-16.

The manager: Masatada Ishii

Japanese coach Masatada Ishii took on the Thailand job in December, just a month before the start of the tournament. He has had little time to forge a team in his image but has experience of winning major trophies, having claimed the J-League title as a player with Japanese giants Kashima Antlers, the club at which he spent most of his career, before returning as a coach to win four trophies in four years.





During that spell, Ishii helped Kashima Antlers become the first Asian side to reach the FIFA Club World Cup final in 2016; his team led Real Madrid 2-1 at one stage before eventually losing 4-2 after extra-time.

Ishii was an obvious candidate for the Thailand national team job having been named the country’s Coach of the Year in 2022 and 2023 after guiding Burriam United to successive Trebles of Thai League, FA Cup and League Cup titles.



There are five Burriam United players in Ishii’s Asian Cup squad, with striker Supachai Chaided performing particularly well for his former club coach so far, netting a match-winning brace against Kyrgyzstan in Thailand’s opening match.

Key battle: Salem Al-Dawsari vs Suphanat Mueanta

While they may not directly go head-to-head on the pitch, Saudi Arabia and Thailand’s respective No. 10s are the players most capable of transforming matches for their teams. In his pre-match press conference, Green Falcons coach Mancini highlighted that “it’s important we’re able to create chances - after that, probably we will score.”



Mancini will be looking to AFC Asian Footballer of the Year Al-Dawsari to contribute more creatively than he has done so far. Al-Dawsari’s Asian Cup has been undoubtedly underwhelming for a player of his high standards and the veteran Al Hilal forward is due an influential performance.

Al-Dawsari’s opposite number is a Mueanta, a player who is more than a decade his junior but has been playing senior football since he was 15. Mueanta, the younger brother of Thailand teammate Supachok Sarachat, is the youngest player to play and score in the Thai Premier League and the youngest to net in the AFC Champions League.



He now plays in Europe for Belgian side OH Leuven and is a prodigious talent who in Thailand’s FIFA World Cup qualifying win over Singapore in November showed that he can perform in important matches, scoring a match-winning double for his team. Against Saudi Arabia, will it be the young pretender or the Green Falcons veteran who comes out on top?



Prediction: Mancini may be tempted to experiment but will probably play it safe as Saudi Arabia can ill afford a poor last-16 draw. With a tie enough to keep both nations happy, it seems the most likely result.

