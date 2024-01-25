Saudi Pro League on track to becoming world’s best, says Romelu Lukaku

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku has said that the Saudi Pro League has the potential to become the best league in the world.

“In the next two years, I see this league becoming one of the best in the world, if not the best,” the 30-year-old, who is currently on a season-long loan at Serie A side AS Roma from Chelsea, told Belgian outlet HLN on Wednesday.

“The [Saudi] clubs make a lot of efforts to bring the ‘big’ players here. As a result, the teams and the footballing qualities are improving significantly,” he said.

When questioned about the possibility of him playing in the Saudi Pro League someday, Lukaku responded: “Absolutely.”

Last week, Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, said that he believed the Saudi league was currently better than France’s Ligue 1.

“To be honest, I think the Saudi League is not worse than the French League, in my opinion. In the French [Ligue 1], you have two or three teams with a good level. In Saudi, I think it’s more competitive,” Ronaldo said on Friday, speaking during an awards ceremony at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai.

“I think right now, we’re better than the French league,” he said.

Ronaldo was one of the first high-profile signings last year as the number of international superstars flocking to Saudi Arabia drastically increased.

Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane and Neymar were among the others to have signed with Saudi clubs.

