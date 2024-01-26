Asian Cup: Three key takeaways as Saudi Arabia held to stalemate by Thailand

Saudi Arabia finished on top of its Asian Cup group after a 0-0 draw against Thailand at the Education City Stadium in Doha, which was entertaining even though it failed to produce any goals. The Green Falcons created plenty of opportunities but lacked a cutting edge as the two teams shared the spoils, leaving Roberto Mancini’s side at the summit of Group F after three games.

Here, Al Arabiya English brings you three key takeaways from Saudi Arabia’s match against Thailand.

Pack shuffled as Haji makes history

With Saudi Arabia safely through to the knockout stage, this was always going to be a great chance for Mancini’s fringe players to win the confidence of their boss. Deciding who starts up front has arguably been the constant conundrum of Mancini’s reign as Saudi Arabia’s coach so far. Even now, after having clinched a last-16 berth, who will feature in the playing XI for the pre-quarters clash against South Korea is still anybody’s guess after Mancini’s strikers failed to find the net against Thailand.

Abdullah Radif had a disappointing night, while Abdulrahman Ghareeb – starting his first match of the Asian Cup – was livelier than his strike partner, seeing one effort saved and managing to find the net once, though his impressive finish was ruled offside.

Considering the three matches so far, Ghareeb and Salem al-Dawsari seem a likely pairing for the next round, though Firas al-Buraikan may yet be drafted back in.

Al-Dawsari dropped further back the pitch against Thailand and was the only familiar face in a new-look Saudi midfield that also included 22-year-old Ahmed al-Ghamdi of Al-Ettifaq and Al-Fateh’s Mukhtar Ali, with Fawaz al-Sqoor (Al-Shabab) playing right-wing back and Hassan Kadesh (Al-Ittihad) on the left.

The Green Falcons definitely demonstrated more fluidity in attack than in the labored performance against nine-man Kyrgyzstan, though Mancini will likely recall experienced Mohammed Kanno to the midfield in the last-16 match against South Korea.

The biggest cheer of the night from Saudi Arabia’s fans was reserved for a record breaker. Al-Ittihad forward Talal Haji became the youngest ever player to take to the pitch in the Saudi Pro League last month, and after coming on as a second-half substitute for Abdullah Radif, he made history again as the Asian Cup’s youngest player at 16 years, four months and nine days. Haji couldn’t mark the occasion with a goal, but his movement off the ball was impressive, and he is certainly an exciting prospect for the future.

Radif pays the penalty

Striker Abdullah Radif has found starting opportunities for his country difficult to come by since making his debut in 2021. Radif had scored his first goal for the Green Falcons as a substitute in the FIFA World Cup qualifying victory over Pakistan in November and was subsequently handed a start in the next match, a 2-0 win in Jordan.

Since then, he has mainly been reduced to a bit-role and, at the Asian Cup, was only used as a substitute in Saudi Arabia’s first two matches. However, Mancini named Radif in his starting XI against Thailand, handing the 21-year-old another competitive start and the opportunity to stake his claim for a more permanent place in the first XI.

While Radif showed some moments of promise, the striker – currently on a season-long loan at Al-Shabab from Al-Hilal – fluffed his lines when his big moment came. When Abdulrahman Ghareeb was tripped inside the penalty area in the first half, many would have expected either the man who won the spot-kick or Green Falcons talisman Salman al-Dawsari to step up and take it.

It was Radif instead who was generously given the chance to net his first Asian Cup goal by his teammates, but the young striker’s penalty was poor and easily saved by Thailand’s debutant goalkeeper Saranon Anuin. Radif’s attempted overhead kick on the rebound then sailed over the crossbar. He had also fired over from close range in the first half. With other strikers waiting in the wings, Radif has surely missed the chance to cement his place in the side.

Would a loss have been better?

The inevitable unpredictability of competitive football means that nothing is guaranteed, but when Saudi Arabia was looking at potential last-16 opponents, South Korea probably seemed quite far down the list. On paper, the Koreans – powered by a host of Europe-based stars – were overwhelming favorites to win a group that included Jordan, Bahrain, and Malaysia.

However, after stumbling to successive draws against Jordan and Malaysia, South Korea finished second in Group E, leaving Saudi Arabia with a much tougher knockout opponent than expected. In fact, had the Green Falcons lost and subsequently finished second in Group F, they would have faced a seemingly less challenging last-16 opponent in Uzbekistan – in a repeat of the 2022 Under-23 Asian Cup final, in which a number of the current Saudi squad members had featured and won the match.

“We know it will be a very difficult match – not only for us, but also for them,” Mancini said of South Korea after Thursday’s match. “Anything can happen. If you want to get through this competition, you have to play against the top teams. You have to play Japan, South Korea, Australia, if you want to win,” the Saudi Arabia coach added.

Saudi Arabia will be back at the Education City Stadium in Doha to face South Korea on Tuesday and, if it wins, will likely take on Australia in the quarter-finals, while Thailand takes on Uzbekistan in its last-16 clash on the same day at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah.

Elsewhere in Group F, Saudi Arabia’s neighbor Oman was eliminated after drawing 1-1 with Kyrgyzstan. The Omanis needed a win to progress as one of the best third-placed teams, but it was not to be for the Sultanate.

