Best developments from AFC Asian Cup so far

The 2023 Asian Cup group stage produced its fair share of superb goals, spirited comebacks and compelling highlights as the 24 teams battling for the continental crown were whittled down to 16 for the knockout rounds.

Host Qatar and Iraq emerged with perfect records, while Palestine proudly progressed for the first time and Tajikistan produced a debut to remember. Here, Al Arabiya English rounds up the pick of the group stage engagements in the continental competition.

Palestine progresses

Against the backdrop of the daily tragedies unfolding in Gaza, Palestine’s players have been doing their utmost to give their compatriots something to celebrate with a series of hard-fought encounters in the current edition of the Asian Cup in Qatar.

From the moment the anthem was played ahead of the opening match against Iran, it was clear this tournament would be an emotional one for Palestine’s players. They have found solidarity from their opponents and from the crowds in Qatar, but on the pitch, they have been competitive enough to prove their mettle.

The 1-1 draw with the UAE was arguably the standout result, though the scenes that met the 3-0 victory over Hong Kong that secured a first-ever qualification for the Asian Cup knockout stages will live long in the memory of Palestine’s supporters and players.

A tough last-16 match awaits Palestine against host Qatar, but with it comes the opportunity to create history. Iraq provides inspiration, having won the 2007 Asian Cup while conflict was raging on home soil. Palestine, though, is still a long way from emulating that success.

Iraq emerges as strong contender

The 2007 champion was not included on most experts’ lists of potential Asian Cup winners this year, but the Lions of Mesopotamia have shown they should be taken seriously as continental contenders alongside the likes of Japan, South Korea, Iran, Australia, and Saudi Arabia.

Going into the 2023 tournament, Iraq was on a 14-match unbeaten run in competitive fixtures that included an impressive triumph in the Arabian Gulf Cup last January. Iraq beat Qatar and Saudi Arabia on the way to that trophy and has continued to impress under Spanish coach Jesus Casas, who has assembled a team that blends domestic Iraqi talent with European and South American players from the Iraqi diaspora.

Casas’ side won all three of their group-stage matches, scoring eight goals in three games to finish top of Group D. The most eye-catching result was the 2-1 victory over four-time Asian Cup winners Japan, with striker Aymen Hussein scoring both the goals in that game. He has been in spectacular form in this tournament, netting five times to lead the scoring charts.

A seemingly favorable last-16 clash with neighbor Jordan means the Lions of Mesopotamia should be expecting at least another Asian Cup quarter-finals berth – it’s seventh in the past eight tournaments – though this is a team that has the potential to go all the way.

Qatar’s perfect defense

As host nation and defending champion, the pressure on Qatar has been two-fold at this year’s Asian Cup, but the team has responded with aplomb. A confident 3-0 opening victory over Lebanon laid down a marker, and while subsequent 1-0 wins against Tajikistan and China were tighter scorelines, they still ensured a perfect start to Qatar’s title defense.

The host’s talisman Akram Afif, the first Qatari to play in La Liga, has been at his influential best so far as Qatar aims to become the first nation since Japan in 2004 to successfully defend its Asian Cup title. Striker Almoez Ali, who was the key to his side’s 2019 triumph, began the tournament with a goal, but has not found the net since. Qatar will need both Ali and Afif to be at the top of their games to continue with its progress in the tournament.

A special mention must be made of Qatar coach Marquez Lopez, who was thrown in at the deep end to replace Carlos Queiroz last December, just a month before the tournament began. The Spaniard has done an impressive job so far as he aims to follow in the footsteps of compatriot Felix Sanchez and deliver more silverware to Qatar.

Tajikistan takes its chance

Qualifying for its first-ever Asian Cup was enough of an achievement for Tajikistan, one of Asia’s weaker teams historically. But, led by Croatian coach Petar Šegrt, Tajikistan has gone further than anybody would have expected, edging out China and Lebanon to finish second in Group A and book a last-16 clash with UAE.

Many in Tajikistan’s squad now play in the Uzbekistan Premier League, with the neighboring country’s domestic football scene significantly stronger. It has helped the Tajikistan national team improve in recent years, and coach Šegrt can also seek the services of players based in Russia, Bulgaria, India, and Moldova, while center-back Vakhdat Khanonov plays for Iranian giants Persepolis in the AFC Champions League.

Khanonov has been a crucial player at the heart of Tajikistan’s defense, helping his side keep a valuable clean sheet against China in the opening group game and forcing Qatar to be content with only a one-goal victory in the second match. Tajikistan reserved its best display for the final group match against Lebanon. At 1-0 down and with 10 minutes to play, Tajikistan looked set to head home, but a goal from Parvizdzhon Umarbayev and a last-gasp strike from Nuriddin Khamrokulov sealed a historic first Asian Cup win for the team.

Seventh-time lucky for Syria

After a series of Asian Cup near-misses, Syria could finally celebrate a spot in the Asian Cup knockout stage. On each of its six previous tournament appearances, Syria fell short of advancing, more often than not at the final hurdle. China prevented Syria from making the quarter-finals in 1988 and 1996, with the latter failure coming on goal difference alone.

The 2011 tournament was the most heart-breaking. After beating Saudi Arabia in its opening match, Syria threw away a one-goal lead against Jordan in its final group game to lose 2-1 and suffer elimination.

In 2019, Syria finished at the bottom of its group after an agonizing 3-2 loss to Australia in the final game. The Socceroos won by one goal this time in Qatar, but Hector Cuper’s side drew with Uzbekistan and beat India in its other two matches to qualify as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Somewhat unfortunately for Syria, its last-16 opponent is an Iran side whose form has been imperious so far in this edition of the Asian Cup, securing three wins from as many matches to claim the top spot in Group C. Iran is a continental champion and among the favorites again this time around, meaning further progress for Syria appears difficult.

Bahrain bounces back

Bahrain came into the Asian Cup on the back of defeats to UAE in FIFA World Cup qualifying and to Australia and Angola in a pair of pre-tournament friendlies. When Juan Antonio Pizzi’s side suffered a 3-1 reverse to South Korea in the first Asian Cup group match in Qatar, it appeared that the losing feeling would not be shaken off.

However, Bahrain dug deep, and a 1-0 victory over Malaysia – achieved courtesy of last-gasp, 96th-minute winner from Ali Madan – put them back on track before a hard-fought 1-0 win against Jordan in the final group game saw the team’s fortunes in the tournament wholly transformed. With South Korea drawing with Jordan and Malaysia, Bahrain was crowned Group E winner.

That South Korea was edged into second place was particularly sweet, given that Bahrain was eliminated from the 2019 Asian Cup last-16 stage by the Taeguk Warriors, losing 2-1 after extra time. That was the first time Bahrain had made it through the group stage, and just as last time, the reward was not a kind one. Waiting in the next round is Japan, the Asian Cup’s most successful team.

