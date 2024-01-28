Tajikistan stuns UAE 5-3 in Asian Cup debut, secures quarter-final spot

Asian Cup debutants Tajikistan upset the United Arab Emirates 5-3 in a penalty shootout on Sunday to advance to the quarter-finals and keep their dream run alive after the game ended 1-1 after extra time.

Tajikistan were on course to become the first team in 32 years to win their maiden knockout game in the tournament through Vahdat Hanonov’s first-half goal before Khalifa Al Hammadi forced extra time with a stoppage-time header.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In the shootout, UAE’s Caio Canedo had his effort saved by goalkeeper Rustam Yatimov before Alisher Shukurov scored the decisive spot kick to create history for the central Asian nation.

After a cagey start, Tajikistan took the lead on the half-hour mark when Hanonov climbed over the defense to head home Zoir Dzhuraboev’s cross, with the ball creeping over the line after UAE keeper Khalid Eisa attempted a save.

Tajikistan came out roaring in the second half too and had several opportunities on the counter-attack they failed to capitalize on against a shell-shocked UAE whose coach Paulo Bento cut a frustrated figure in the dugout.

Alisher Dzhalilov and Nuriddin Khamrokulov spurned golden opportunities to double Tajikistan’s lead in the second half and UAE eventually made them pay in second-half stoppage time when Khalifa Al Hammadi headed home to force extra time.

Read more:

Asian Cup: Three key takeaways as Saudi Arabia held to stalemate by Thailand

South Korea through to Asian Cup last 16 after 3-3 draw with Malaysia, Bahrain top

Iraq defeats Japan 2-1 to seal Asian Cup last-16 spot