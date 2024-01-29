Palestine’s Yaser Hamed hopes to continue with dream run in Asian Cup

Like most of his Palestine teammates, center-back Yaser Hamed finds it difficult to stay away from his phone. With family in Gaza who have been desperately attempting to flee the ongoing Israeli onslaught, Hamed anxiously checks daily for updates. However, he is also endeavoring to focus on football, which has been a welcomed distraction.

The 3-0 victory over Hong Kong that secured Palestine’s first-ever Asian Cup knockout appearance was met with jubilant scenes, both at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Qatar and among Palestinian fans around the world. Against a backdrop of chaos and conflict, Palestine has produced an underdog story that transcends sport.

“It is very difficult to stay focused, of course,” Hamed told Al Arabiya English ahead of Palestine’s last-16 contest against Qatar. “I have family in Gaza, and they are moving to another place to be safe; many players have lost family.”

He added: “Honestly, I try to avoid reading everything that is happening every day because otherwise, your mindset will be badly affected. Here at the hotel, you have a lot of time, and with everything that is going on, all the suffering in Gaza, it fills your mind.”

A stern test against Qatar

At one stage, during the final round of group matches, Palestine was heading towards a second-place finish, but a late consolation goal by the UAE against Iran shuffled the pack for the next round, and Palestine now meets Qatar in a stern last-16 test later today.

Hamed further said: “We are always checking to know the situation, but also, we are trying hard to stay focussed on what we have to do because it’s very important for us to win games and make the Palestinian people a little happier.”

Palestine has unquestionably emerged as the neutrals’ favorite in Qatar, with crowds getting behind the team in its group-stage matches against Iran, UAE, and Hong Kong. Hamed says he and his teammates have been energized by the support.

“It’s massive. It’s amazing,” says Hamed, who has previously played club football in Qatar for Al-Rayyan and Al-Qadsia. “In all the games, not only did Palestinian supporters turn up, but there were people from many other countries [supporting Palestine], and the stadiums were full.

“In the Iran game, I remember even the Iranian supporters were behind us, which is really nice and a bit crazy, too. After beating Hong Kong, we did a victory lap to thank all the fans who were with us,” Hamed said, adding: “What is happening in Palestine is so hard. What we do on the field is to make people back home feel a little bit happy, even for a minute. We made history for them.”

Hamed, who began his career at the prestigious academy of La Liga club Athletic Bilbao, feels that after achieving their primary goal, the pressure is off Palestine and that the team can play with freedom.

‘Two very good friendlies’

“I was always thinking we would pass through the group because we have been doing a very good job in these last years,” Hamed observed. “We were working very hard before the tournament and played two very good friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan.”

He further said: “We are excited because we made history by qualifying for the round of 16, and now we are motivated for the next game. We had no pressure because the first target was to qualify, and we did it. The pressure is on Qatar now, and we will give our 100 percent to eliminate them from the competition.”

Palestine demonstrated against the UAE in the second group match that it is capable of competing with the historically stronger Gulf teams.

Aided by a red card, the 1-1 draw against UAE still seemed a good result against a nation whom Palestine has only ever beaten once – 25 years ago. However, Hamed insists the feeling afterward was one of a missed opportunity.

“I think we felt like we lost two points because we deserved to win,” Hamed recalled. “Before the match, we knew they had a strong team, but they had a player sent off. We missed a penalty and had more than ten chances to score.”

He continued: “Every game is difficult at this tournament, and I think any team can beat anyone. We will do our all to win this game against Qatar, which is the most important game we can remember for Palestine.”

‘Day to remember all our lives’

Win or lose against Qatar, Palestine has undoubtedly produced its most memorable Asian Cup campaign.

The scenes that greeted the victory over Hong Kong will live long in the memory of players and fans alike.

“It’s one day that we will remember all of our lives because it is not every day you make history for Palestine,” Hamed said. “Now, we want to keep pushing and we will not relax because one minute in the game can change everything.”

“What people know now about Palestine is how we work, how we train, how really motivated we are. Qualifying for the quarter-finals will be difficult, but it is not impossible,” a confident Hamed concluded.

