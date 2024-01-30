Can Saudi Arabia lay down Asian Cup marker with a last-16 win against South Korea?

Saudi Arabia’s Asian Cup campaign began with fireworks. On the eve of the tournament, coach Roberto Mancini had accused several of his players axed from the final squad of lacking in commitment. However, a dramatic come-from-behind victory in the opening match against Oman helped the side put all the tension and uncertainties behind and begin its campaign in the continental competition on the right note.

For more Saudi sports news, visit our dedicated page.

Since then, the Green Falcons have quietly gone about their task, securing a spot in the knockout stages, without being too flamboyant or adventurous on the pitch. With his forward line firing blanks, Mancini has tinkered with his strikers, though to no avail so far. Even then, the team has managed to do the bare minimum necessary to ensure qualification for the next round.

A 10-man Kyrgyzstan was dispatched 2-0 before a goalless draw with Thailand in the final group game, which confirmed the top spot in Group F. That booked a last-16 clash with South Korea after the Taeguk Warriors labored through Group E to finish second.

The match against the Koreans will be the first major test for Saudi Arabia. Victory will move the side into the quarter-finals and help demonstrate that Mancini’s team deserves to be considered among the genuine contenders for Asian Cup glory, while a defeat will send the Green Falcons on a short journey back home from Qatar.

Here, Al Arabiya English previews Saudi Arabia’s crucial Asian Cup last-16 encounter with South Korea.

The opposition

No Asian nation has played on more occasions at the FIFA World Cup than South Korea, which is currently trying to qualify for its 11th straight tournament. The highlight of those previous 10 was the famous run to the 2002 semi-finals when, co-hosting with Japan, the Taeguk Warriors narrowly lost to Germany in the final four.

Every subsequent team has played in the shadow of that 2002 vintage, but while that remarkable achievement wasn’t matched thereafter, South Korea has consistently produced quality players who have made a mark in European football, which is quite often the barometer for global success. Among the current squad, Kim Min-jae plays for Bayern Munich, Lee Kang-in is at PSG, and Son Heung-min is a Premier League star for Tottenham.

Surprisingly, however, South Korea has not lifted the Asian Cup trophy since winning the first two editions of the competition back-to-back in 1956 and 1960, when just four teams contested the tournament. There have been four final defeats and four third-place finishes since then, with South Korea now playing in its 15th Asian Cup tournament – the joint-most for any nation, along with Iran.

The closest South Korea has come to a third title recently was the 2015 edition of the Asian Cup, when it was vanquished in the final by hosts Australia – losing 2-1 in Sydney after a late Son goal had taken the match into extra-time. At the last Asian Cup, South Korea was disappointingly eliminated at the quarter-final stage by eventual champion Qatar.

Despite having former German great Jurgen Klinsmann at the helm, South Korea has struggled a little in recent times. Tipped to progress easily to the last-16 stage of this Asian Cup as Group E winners, the Taeguk Warriors began positively with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Bahrain. However, South Korea has since stuttered, with Jordan close to sealing a famous 2-1 win until Klinsmann’s side was rescued by a last-minute Yazan Al-Arab equalizer.

In the final game against minnows Malaysia, South Korea fell behind but turned things around as a 94th-minute Son penalty put the team 3-2 up and on the brink of qualifying as group winners. However, a defensive lapse – commonplace for the Taeguk Warriors so far in Qatar – allowed Malaysia to snatch an equalizer at the death to claim a shock draw. It left South Korea second in the group, behind the Bahrain team that it had beaten.

Of all the South Korean teams Saudi Arabia could have faced in recent years, this one looks shaky in defense and beatable. There have been 19 official previous meetings between the two sides, and the record is tight, with South Korea winning seven and Saudi Arabia six, with honors shared in six matches.

The Green Falcons have never lost to the Taeguk Warriors in Asian Cup, with the most significant of their four meetings coming in the 1988 final, which Saudi Arabia won on penalties after the teams were tied goalless at the end of regulation and extra time. The two nations drew 1-1 in the group stage of the 2007 Asian Cup, with Saudi Arabia going on to reach the final before eventually losing to Iraq.

The Green Falcons have not beaten South Korea in any match since a FIFA World Cup qualifying win in 2005, but this last-16 tie presents a golden opportunity to add a first victory in almost 20 years.

The manager: Jurgen Klinsmann

The legendary Germany striker-turned-coach had previously led the national teams of his homeland and the US with mixed results. Klinsmann took Germany to the semi-finals of its FIFA World Cup at home in 2006 – something that was ultimately considered an underachievement – before impressively guiding the United States into the round of 16 at the 2014 finals. However, his spell as the US coach ended acrimoniously as his struggling side failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup for the first time in more than 30 years.

With South Korea, too, Klinsmann has come under fire – notably for refusing to move full-time to the country from his home in the US. This decision, as well as many of those on the pitch after a series of poor results in friendlies, has drawn the ire of South Korean fans and journalists.

The German is certainly a man under pressure, heading into this Asian Cup last-16 match against Saudi Arabia. His side has struggled defensively, but its eight group-stage goals were the joint-highest with Iraq. It is perhaps no surprise, therefore, that a side coached by Klinsmann – whose glittering playing career saw him average almost a goal every other game for the likes of Inter Milan, Tottenham, Monaco, and Bayern Munich – favors an attacking approach at the expense of defense.

Key contest: Son Heung-min vs Ali al-Bulayhi

A multi-time AFC Asian Player of the Year and arguably the most recognizable player globally from the continent over the past decade, Son remains South Korea’s most influential player and its biggest threat. His electric pace and supreme finishing make the forward a nightmare for defenders to mark, and he often plays across the front line, switching sides with strike partner Cho Gue-sung at will and confusing opponents with his intelligent moves.

Son has not scored from open play yet in this Asian Cup, but has been on target with two pressure penalties for his side – against Malaysia and Jordan. If Saudi Arabia can keep Son at bay, it will have a much-improved chance at progression, and in order to do so, center-back Ali al-Bulayhi will need to be at his imperious best against the Taeguk Warriors.

Al-Bulayhi netted the winning goal for Saudi Arabia against Oman in the opening group game, but it is his defensive resolve and positioning that will be put to the ultimate test against Son. Al-Bulayhi has managed to repel the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane for Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League this season, and Mancini will be hoping his defender can rise to the occasion yet again against a high-quality opposition.

Prediction

South Korea has been defensively frail in this tournament so far, but strong in the attack. If the side can keep it tight at the back, the best opportunity for the Green Falcons may be to push the match into extra-time and toward a penalty shootout.

Read more:

Three key takeaways as Saudi Arabia held to stalemate by Thailand

Saudi Arabia to face S. Korea in Asian Cup last 16 as group phase wraps up