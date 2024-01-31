Abdulla Yusuf Helal: Bahrain can take on ‘bigger name’ Japan in AFC last-16 match

As Bahrain takes on four-time Asian Cup winner Japan in its last-16 match today, striker Abdulla Yusuf Helal tells Al Arabiya English that he and his teammates are aiming to spring a surprise.

Helal had to wait patiently for his big Asian Cup moment. As a fresh-faced 21-year-old, he played just three minutes at the 2015 tournament, while in 2019, an ankle injury saw him reduced to substitute appearances only.

Even in the current Asian Cup, Helal, 30, found himself on the bench for Bahrain’s first two matches – a 3-1 defeat to South Korea and a 1-0 win over Malaysia. However, in the final group game against Jordan, Helal – by now a coiled spring – was finally given his first Asian Cup start. He did not waste the opportunity. With 34 minutes on the clock, the forward picked up Ali Madan’s pass and sprinted clear of the Jordanian defense before coolly slotting past goalkeeper Yazeed Abulaila.

Helal’s reaction said it all, as the goal brought delight and delirium, and it also turned out to be decisive. The 1-0 victory not only took Bahrain through to the last-16 stage of the competition but also ensured it did so as Group E winner. Next up is four-time Asian Cup winner Japan today at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.

‘A more even contest now’

“It was a great feeling, and most importantly, it meant we can continue in this tournament,” Helal told Al Arabiya English ahead of the last-16 clash. “It was always our goal as a national team to get through the group and we are happy to have achieved that.”

He further said: “In the match against Japan, I think maybe there is a little more pressure on them because they are expected to win this tournament. However, I think now in Asia, small teams can compete with big ones. It is a more even contest now.”

After an opening loss to South Korea, Bahrain faced an uphill task to progress from the group stage for the second successive time, having been knocked out – by South Korea – in extra-time in the last-16 stage in 2019.

“There was always a belief that we would get through,” Helal said. “We knew we needed to beat Jordan and thought that would probably mean we would finish second. Then Malaysia drew [3-3] with South Korea, and so we won the group.

“This gives us confidence, and I think our team really needed it as there has been a bit of negativity in Bahrain in the lead-up to this tournament. After a few years of stability, we’ve had a new coach and a different style of play, with some of the players having been changed, too.”

He added: “But now is not the time to look backward. We have to keep going and adapt to what the new coach wants.”

‘Staying calm’

Helal is one of the few Bahraini players to have found success abroad and currently plays club football for Mladá Boleslav in Czechia.

He was the first Gulf player to feature in the UEFA Champions League, when he took to the field for Slavia Prague in 2019 and, as one of the most experienced Bahrain squad members, many were surprised when Juan Antonio Pizzi left him out against South Korea and Malaysia in the ongoing tournament in Qatar.

“I didn’t start the first two games, and of course, I was feeling disappointed, but I am a professional, and I have to respect the coach’s decision,” Helal explained. “It was difficult because I was ready to give everything, but then the decision was not in my hands because it was a new coach with new ideas.”

Helal said: “It is my job to stay calm, work hard and show that if I’m given a chance, I can take it. Against Jordan, I knew I needed to score – I needed to show my quality and to help my team.”

He added: “I hope that I can be an example to my younger teammates. I feel I have a responsibility when playing for Bahrain, and I love to be challenged. This motivates me more to succeed and gives me the power to help the team.”

Today’s last-16 contest against Japan is a repeat of the night that was almost Bahrain’s finest hour at the Asian Cup, two decades ago. At the 2004 tournament, the two nations had met in the semi-final, and Bahrain led 3-2 before a last-minute equalizer denied it a place in the final. Japan won 4-3 in extra time and went on to become champions.

However, Helal says that a more recent knockout fixture – the 2-1 defeat to South Korea in the 2019 Asian Cup – is a key source of motivation for Bahrain’s current squad.

“Many of the current players were also there in 2019, and they know that everything is possible in these tournaments,” the striker said. “That is what I have told the new players in the squad, too. In knockout football, anything can happen – as long as you give your all from the first minute to the last.”

Looking for another upset win

He further explained: “We have seen so many examples. Even in this tournament with Jordan against Korea, Iraq against Japan, and Tajikistan against UAE. We have to fight for it like they did.”

Japan represents Bahrain’s toughest test yet, but Helal believes his side is capable of causing another upset in this tournament.

“It is a strong national team that beat Germany and Spain in the last World Cup and plays entertaining football,” Helal said. “We know there are a lot of players in this Japan team who play in Europe. A lot of stars, but we also know that they lost to Iraq. So, I am not afraid of playing Japan, and my teammates are not afraid either because the focus is on the smaller details.”

Helal went on to add: “Japan is a bigger name than us, but if we play hard and follow our tactics, I really think, Inshallah, we will make the headlines for Bahrain.”

