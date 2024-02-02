Interview: Al Faisaly’s Larry Azouni eyes Saudi King’s Cup upset

Almost two months after the first three King’s Cup quarterfinals were played, the fourth and final one will take place on Sunday as Saudi First Division club Al Faisaly aims to produce a major upset against Al Ittihad.

The reigning Saudi Pro League champion was unable to fulfill the initial date of the fixture because of its participation in the FIFA Club World Cup, meaning this contest is the first elite-level match to be played in the Kingdom following Saudi Arabia’s premature exit from the Asian Cup.

At Al Faisaly’s Al Majma’ah Sports City Stadium, the two clubs will vie for a spot in the semifinals, where they would join Al Hilal, Al Nassr and Al Kholood in the race for King’s Cup glory.

Tunisia international midfielder Larry Azouni arrived at Al Faisaly last summer from Club Africain and has been a mainstay in the middle of the park since. Having not yet won a major trophy in his career, he has his sights set firmly on progressing against Al Ittihad.

“Of course we have talked about winning the Cup,” Azouni told Al Arabiya English ahead of the quarterfinal. “But we had some bad results in the league since the draw was first made, meaning the King’s Cup was no longer the No. 1 topic of conversation.”

“However, results have now improved and now the time has come for us to be 100 percent focused on this match, which we still certainly believe we can win.”

“The team is feeling good and we have just had two victories in the league, which I think this is the best way possible to prepare for a big match like this against Al Ittihad.”



Azouni, 29, is a graduate of the much-admired Olympique Marseille academy - which also produced players of the ilk of former Arsenal and Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri, as well as Ghanaian international pair Jordan and Andre Ayew.

Having been born and raised in France, the prospect of facing two Les Bleus stars in Sunday’s cup clash is an exciting one for Azouni.

“As a Frenchman, of course I am looking forward to potentially playing Benzema but also we do not know if he will play,” Azouni said.



“As a midfielder, it will also be a very good test to be in front of two great players in N’Golo Kante and Fabinho.”



Despite Al Ittihad’s current star power, Azouni feels the team remains susceptible to a Cup shock, especially as it ended the period before the international break with three straight defeats against Al Ahly, Al Raed and Al Nassr.

“We know Al Ittihad are not in their best shape right now and we will not be afraid of the big names they have,” Azouni explains.

“I think we need to focus on ourselves and our game first. We have the technical and tactical quality to compete, though we know that in terms of experience they will have an advantage as this is the reigning Saudi Pro League champions we are talking about.”

“We are treating this match as if it is the Cup final and will do anything to get through to the next round.”

Should Al Faisaly make it through, it will face another Saudi Pro League opponent in the semifinal. Azouni and his teammates have already eliminated top-tier opposition in the King’s Cup this season - beating Al Tai 2-0 in the round of 32 - and the midfielder insists his team is happy to face any of the Kingdom’s leading clubs in the competition.

“The win against Al Tai reassured us of the idea that everything is possible in a match,” Azouni says. “We are not really looking ahead to the next round but if we do progress, I would prefer to face Al Nassr or Al Hilal.”

“As a player it always gives you great motivation to play against the best and a match like that would be a very good platform for us.”

Al Faisaly won the King’s Cup in 2021 – the first piece of major silverware in the club’s history - but then endured a surprise relegation from the top tier just a year later.

It has stayed in the Saudi First Division for two successive seasons since and after a poor start to the 2023-24 campaign, Belgian coach Yves Vanderhaeghe was replaced in November by Marcelo Chamusca, the brother of current Al Taawoun boss Pericles.

Results have been better since and Azouni feels that Al Faisaly’s new Brazilian coach could be the man to take the club back to the top-flight.

“It has been going very well with the new coach,” Azouni reflects. “He has clear ideas about the game that we work on every day but above all he gives us a lot of confidence. He is always positive.”

“I find in him something similar to what I experienced during my season in Portugal [with Nacional]. He wants us to start from the back without clearing the ball, then to try to bring it out cleanly and have technical mastery in the middle of the field.”

“If we play this way then I think we can achieve our main objective of

moving up to the Saudi Pro League.”

“This is the focus but obviously as a competitor, when you arrive in the quarterfinal of the King’s Cup against one of the best teams in the country, you want even more. We will fight for this against Al Ittihad.”

