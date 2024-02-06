Jordan makes history by reaching first Asian Cup final after beating South Korea

Jordan’s national football team made history on Tuesday by clinching a remarkable 2-0 victory over South Korea in the semi-final of the Asian Cup in Qatar to reach the final for the first time.

Jordan defied expectations at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in al-Rayyan by beating South Korea, who entered the match as favorites. Jordan is ranked 87th in the world while South Korea is the third-best team in Asia, 64 places above them.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The breakthrough came in the 53rd minute when striker Yazan al-Naimat netted the opening goal. Building on this momentum, winger Musa al-Tamari further solidified Jordan’s lead with a strike from outside the box in the 66th minute, sealing the historic win.

Jordan – the only remaining team in the competition never to have won the Asian Cup – will face either Iran or hosts and defending champions Qatar in the final on Saturday. Iran and Qatar play on Wednesday.

Read more: Iran eliminates Japan in Asian Cup after Jahanbakhsh scores late penalty