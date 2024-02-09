Asian Cup final: Can Jordan beat Qatar to win historic first title?

In normal circumstances, Qatar’s quest to win back-to-back titles would dominate the build-up to the AFC Asian Cup final. But this has not been a normal Asian Cup. In a tournament regularly punctuated by high drama, the emergence of Jordan as a shock continental contender is unquestionably the final’s most compelling storyline.

Here, Al Arabiya English previews Saturday’s Asian Cup final between surprise package Jordan and host nation Qatar.

The context

Jordan, sitting 27 places below Qatar in the FIFA rankings and rated the 13th-best team in Asia heading into this tournament, has a shot at making history at the Lusail Stadium on Saturday evening. The side from the Hashemite Kingdom has never won a major trophy before; its previous best Asian Cup appearances were a pair of quarter-final exits in 2007 and 2011.

Its path to the final has been far from straightforward - only scraping through Group E in third place behind Bahrain and South Korea. Jordan was then seconds from being eliminated by Iraq in the round of 16 before a pair of stoppage-time goals turned the match on its head. Hussein Ammouta’s side responded to the challenge of being favorites against Tajikistan in the quarter-finals, winning 1-0 to set up another clash with South Korea.

Jordan saved its finest performance for the semi-final, overcoming its heavily fancied opponents in comprehensive fashion. The 2-0 victory over a side stacked with European-based stars was secured thanks to strikes from Yazan al-Naimat and Musa al-Taamari, the latter of whom has been a magnificent talisman for his country in Qatar.

Like its country, Jordan’s football team is inextricably linked to Palestine and has been a vocal supporter of its neighbor in the Asian Cup. Midfielder Mahmoud al-Mardi demonstrated that ongoing sentiment after the semi-final, telling reporters, “Today we were happy, but God willing, we will be [happier] with a ceasefire in Gaza.”

Qatar, too, has proven to be a sporting and political ally for Palestine throughout this tournament. Fans of the host nation overtly showed their backing throughout the group stage and even cheered Palestine’s goal against their own team in the last-16, when Qatar was required to dig deep to turn the match around and win 2-1.

In its quarter-final, Qatar was pushed all the way by Uzbekistan before emerging victorious on penalties and Tintín Márquez’s side once again showed its resilience in the final four against an extremely strong Iran team. Qatar conceded early but this team has real resolve and goals from Jassem Abdulsallam, Akram Afif and Almoez Ali secured a 3-2 win. Afif has been the tournament’s stand-out performer so far, while Ali’s strike was a welcome boost - ending a dry spell in front of goal stretching back to the opening group victory over Lebanon.

The two nations have met 23 times previously with Qatar generally faring better in those encounters - winning 12 to Jordan’s six, with five draws. It is 16 years since Jordan last claimed a victory, in the 2008 West Asian Football Federation Championship; most recently, Qatar won 2-0 in a pre-Asian Cup friendly in 2018 thanks to goals from Almoez Ali and Ahmed Alaeeldin.

The current position of Jordan will feel familiar to Qatar, who five years ago was in a similar position - progressing past the quarter-finals for the first time and riding a wave of momentum all the way to an unlikely triumph over four-time champions Japan in the final. The victory came against the backdrop of a diplomatic blockade of Qatar by its neighbors and gave the country a valuable boost in its preparations for hosting the first FIFA World Cup.

This time, Qatar plays the role of favorite after a series of superb performances on home soil. It is aiming to avoid becoming the victim of a historic upset and instead follow in the footsteps of back-to-back winners South Korea (1956 and 1960), Iran (1968 and 1972), Saudi Arabia (1988 and 1992) and Japan (2000 and 2004).

Jordan and Qatar team coaches

Ammouta has quietly turned Jordan into Asian Cup contender, but there should have been no doubt about the Moroccan’s pedigree as a coach. Ammouta is on familiar ground in Qatar, with the 54-year-old having won the QSL title with Al Sadd as a player before later returning to triumph as a coach in 2013. Ammouta was also victorious in two Emir of Qatar Cup finals with Al Sadd but Saturday’s showpiece will be the biggest match yet of his coaching career. It will not, however, be his first continental final; Ammouta won the CAF (African) Champions League with Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca in 2017.

In the opposite dugout will be Spaniard Tintín Márquez, who was parachuted in as coach of Qatar after the surprise dismissal of veteran boss Carlos Queiroz in December. Márquez cut his coaching teeth at Espanyol - spending a decade in various positions with the Spanish club before moving on to manage Eupen and Sint Truiden in Belgium. The 62-year-old trainer has performed a minor miracle with Qatar in a remarkably short time period, though he already knew the national team’s players well, having previously spent five years at QSL side Al-Wakhrah - demonstrating remarkable longevity in a league with a high managerial turnover.

The key battle: Musa al-Taamari vs Akraf Afif

Jordan’s star player is its only representative in European football. Al-Taamari has been in impressive form for French Ligue 1 club Montpellier this season and has brilliantly handled the high expectations placed on him by fans and team-mates alike. Boasting speed, skill and an eye for the spectacular - al-Taamari exhibited all three against South Korea; the 26-year-old forward set up his side’s opener after intelligently pouncing on a loose pass before doubling Jordan’s lead with a spectacular solo effort that began with him picking up the ball in his own half.

The man looking to match al-Taamari is Qatar playmaker Afif. No matter what the result of the final, Afif is tipped to walk off with the tournament’s Most Valuable Player going after a fantastic tournament, in which his influential displays and timely goals have been responsible for Qatar’s progress. The 2019 Asian Player of the Year won that crown after inspiring Qatar’s Asian Cup win and he has produced a string of similar performances to stand on the brink of emulating that achievement five years on.

Asian Cup final prediction: Jordan will have the football world behind it, rooting for the underdog, but it is Qatar, on home soil, that is most likely to make history of its own.

