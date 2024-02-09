Asian Cup final: Meet Jordan’s hero players aiming to make history

Jordan has broken new ground at this Asian Cup, making it past the quarter-finals for the first time and now having a shot at winning its first-ever continental trophy.

Host Qatar stands in the team’s way in the final at the Lusail Stadium on Saturday, but who are the players hoping to make history for their country and take Jordan to the brink of Asian Cup glory?

Jordan’s goalkeeper Yazeed Abu Laila

With more than 40 international caps, Abu Laila has been a reliable presence between the posts for Jordan for several years. The shot-stopper has played for Amman giants Al Faisaly since 2017 but after finding first-team chances hard to come by, he moved to Saudi First Division club Al-Jabalain on loan this season. Abu Laila has had a solid tournament but did not have to make a save in the semi-final against South Korea, so you can expect a busier night against Qatar.

Jordan’s defenders

Abdallah Nasib - A constant at right center-back at this Asian Cup for Jordan, Nasib has played every minute of every game for Hussein Ammouta’s side on its journey to the final. The defender is one of few Jordanian players to have moved outside of his homeland - playing a single season in Egypt with Al-Ittihad Alexandria before returning to Jordan with current club Al-Hussein.

Yazan Al-Arab - A colossus at center-back so far in the Asian Cup, Al-Arab has repelled some of the world’s best forwards and even chipped in with arguably Jordan’s most important goal at the tournament - keeping his cool deep into stoppage time to equalize against Iraq in the last-16. Al-Arab played for Selangor until November, when he was banned from Malaysian football for life after being found guilty of assaulting a referee. He returned to the Gulf with Iraq’s Al Shorta in preparation for the Asian Cup and recently signed for Qatar Stars League (QSL) team Muaither.

Salem Al-Ajalin - Veteran left center-back Al-Ajalin will be itching to get back into the starting XI after missing out against South Korea through suspension. The 35-year-old has played his entire career in Jordan and is coming up to a decade with the country’s most successful club, Al Faisaly, with whom he has won three league titles and three Jordan FA Cups. Al-Ajalin has had valuable continental experience this season with Al Faisaly, playing four AFC Champions League games - including captaining his side to a memorable victory over UAE Champions Sharjah.

Bara’ Marie - Possibly the unluckiest Jordanian player in Lusail on Saturday if, as expected, he drops down to the subs’ bench for the final. A ‘lifer’ at Al Faisaly, Marie came through the youth system and - barring a couple of loan moves to Saudi Arabia - he has played for the club since making his senior debut in 2014. As a very able deputy to Al-Ajalin, Marie stepped up when his team-mate was suspended for the semi-final, helping Jordan keep a clean sheet against South Korea.

Mohammad Abu Hasheesh – Left-back Abu Hasheesh, who most recently played for Lebanese club Al Ahed, has been a reliable squad player for Jordan at the Asian Cup. He played the full 90 minutes in the group stage defeat to Bahrain but then proved to be an assured stand-in, starting at left wing-back in the semi-final against South Korea. Will almost certainly be back on the bench for the final.

Midfielders

Ehsan Haddad – Jordan’s captain, has led his side superbly so far in Qatar, where the defender has been used in a more advanced role as a right wing-back. Haddad has the third most appearances of Jordan’s Asian Cup squad and is the most capped on-pitch player, with Anas Bani Yaseen and Hamza Al-Dardour used sparingly in Qatar.

Haddad always appeared destined to be a mainstay of the national team, having represented Jordan at U16, U19 and U23 level. He has had a journeyman career - moving clubs nine times in the past 10 years - and is currently back at Al Faisaly for the third time after winning the Iraqi Premier League last season with Al Shorta.

Nizar Al-Rashdan - The anchor at the heart of Jordan’s midfielder, tough-tackling Al-Rashdan has been incredibly effective at breaking up play and distributing to more creative colleagues during this Asian Cup. Not known for his scoring exploits, Al-Rashdan waited for the perfect moment to score his first international goal - beautifully curling home Jordan’s dramatic 97th-minute winner against Iraq. The 24-year-old, who became a father for the first time on the eve of the tournament, plays his club football with Al Faisaly and featured in five of six AFC Champions League group stage matches this season.

Noor Al-Rawabdeh - It has been a rollercoaster tournament for Jordan’s midfield metronome. Al-Rawabdeh impressed in the opening victory over Malaysia but a fractured rib in that match saw him miss the next three games. However, he made a winning comeback from injury against Tajikistan and then dominated the midfield against South Korea. The 26-year-old, who plays for Malaysian Super League club Selangor, is an all-action presence whose return has been a welcome boost for Jordan.

Mahmoud Al-Mardi - The fleet-footed winger’s 2023 AFC Asian Cup started in spectacular style with a brace in the 4-0 win against Malaysia, and he also contributed an assist in the 2-2 group stage draw with South Korea. Al Mardi’s career has taken in spells in Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain and Malaysia but he is currently back in Jordan at Al-Hussein. Al-Mardi has won a continental title before, scoring in the semi-finals and final for Bahrain’s Al-Muharraq as it won the AFC Cup in 2021. In the semi-final against South Korea, Al Mardi played a more advanced role but will likely revert to left wing-back for the final.

Rajaei Ayed - The midfielder, who was an unused substitute for Jordan in the 2015 Asian Cup and didn’t make the cut for the 2019 tournament, has been much more involved this time, playing four of his country’s six games in Qatar as deputy for Noor Al-Rawabdeh. However, he dropped back to the bench for the semi-final after four successive starts, and it seems as though Ayed will likely miss out on a place in the starting XI to Al-Rawabdeh in the final.

Jordan’s forwards

Musa Al-Taamari – As the undisputed star of this Jordan team, there is significant pressure on Al-Tamari’s shoulders, but he has handled it with aplomb in Qatar.

The only Jordanian player to play in Europe, with French side Montpellier, Al-Tamari has impressed in his debut season in Ligue 1 and has maintained that form at the Asian Cup. The tricky forward, whose intelligent passing and direct dribbling have played a major role in Jordan’s progress, has scored three goals in the tournament, including an incredible solo effort to secure victory over South Korea in the semi-final. Tends to play on the right so he can cut inside.

Yazan Al-Naimat - Usually operating in more of a traditional No. 9 role down the middle, Al-Naimat has been one of the Asian Cup’s breakout stars. Like team-mate Al-Tamari, the striker - who is on familiar ground in Qatar, where he plays for QSL side Al Ahli - has netted three goals at the tournament. Al-Naimat has been a player for the big occasion, scoring against South Korea in the group stage and Iraq in the round of 16. The most important of all, however, was the opening goal in the semi-final, when Al-Naimat raced on to Al-Tamari’s pass to set Jordan on its way to the final.

Ali Olwan - Another Jordanian who plays his club football in Qatar, with Al-Shamal SC, Olwan will return to the starting XI for the final after missing the victory over South Korea through suspension. Olwan tends to play on the left of the Jordan’s three-pronged attack and while he hasn’t yet scored at this year’s Asian Cup, he did net the winner from the penalty spot against final opponents Qatar in a pre-tournament friendly.

Best of the rest

Ibrahim Sadeh - Midfielder who has made four substitute appearances so far at the Asian Cup, coming on late to help Jordan see out games.

Anas Al-Awadat - Al-Wehdat winger who has been introduced as a substitute in five of Jordan’s six games in Qatar.

Fadi Awad - Defensive midfielder who played 90 minutes in the group stage loss but has only featured for one minute in the knockout stage so far.

Saleh Rateb - Midfielder who made his national team debut 10 years ago but has played just six minutes of football across two games as a sub in Qatar. One of those, however, saw Rateb contribute the assist for Al-Rashdan’s memorable winner against Iraq in the last-16.

