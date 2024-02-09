Messi scandal pushes Hong Kong event organizer to offer refund

The organizer of Inter Miami’s game in Hong Kong where fans booed Lionel Messi for not taking part said it will issue a 50 percent refund to those who attended the event.



Tatler Asia apologized to spectators in a statement on Friday and criticized Inter Miami for the debacle. Tickets cost as much as HK$4,880 ($624) for the game, which was attended by some 38,000.



“We put our blood and sweat into bringing a world-class football match to Hong Kong and we were let down along with all of you,” the company said, adding that there was a “seeming lack of respect shown to the crowd” by Inter Miami.



Pressure had been building on the organizer to offer compensation to fans angered by Messi’s no-show on Sunday, especially after the Argentine World Cup winner played for half an hour at a friendly match in Tokyo just days later. The refund comes after Tatler Asia said it would forfeit HK$16 million worth of funding from the government, which has blamed the organizer.



The incident has triggered outrage in mainland China, where the Argentine football team is due to play next month. The Global Times, a nationalist tabloid, said in an editorial that Messi failed to apologize and the impact of the incident “far exceeded the realm of sports.”



Hu Xijin, former editor-in-chief of Global Times, said Messi’s commercial value in China will plummet as companies refrain from associating with the footballer.



“For a person whose career is coming to an end and whose morals are not very good, we should simply scold him and then ignore him,” he wrote on China’s Twitter-like Weibo on Thursday.



In a post on Weibo on Wednesday, Messi, 36, told fans he regretted being unable to play in Hong Kong due to an injury to his adductor muscles. The same day Inter Miami said it was sorry that Messi and teammate Luis Suárez couldn’t participate in the match. The team said it had waited until the last minute to rule out the players to maximize the chances of them playing, adding that injuries are part of the game.



Messi last played in mainland China in June, when he led Argentina in a friendly match against Australia in Beijing. His national team is scheduled to return to China for exhibition games against Nigeria and Ivory Coast in March, according to the Argentine football association.



