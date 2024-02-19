SPL Week 20: Al Hilal, Al Nassr maintain dominance; Rakitic makes spectacular debut

Global eyes are on the Saudi Pro League like never before after its clubs welcomed a host of star-studded new arrivals to the Kingdom over the past year. Each week, Al Arabiya English will round-up the key storylines as Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Neymar and Co do battle for the 2023-24 title.

Matchday 20 saw the return of a full complement of fixtures for the first time in seven weeks and brought a much-needed victory for Al Ettifaq and a match-winning debut for Ivan Rakitic, while it was the same old story at the top of the table for Al Hilal and Al Nassr.

Normal service resumed

It may be a new year but 2024 started the same way in the Saudi Pro League that 2023 ended: with Al Hilal and Al Nassr winning. A recuperating Neymar was in attendance in Riyadh to support his teammates as league leaders Al Hilal claimed a comfortable 3-1 home victory over Al Raed.

Hotshot Aleksandar Mitrovic netted first after poking home from close range and added a second from the penalty spot, his 18th and 19th goals of a prolific debut season. Kalidou Koulibaly rounded off the scoring with a diving header as Jorge Jesus’ side maintained its seven-point lead at the top of the table.

Al Nassr kept up the pressure with its seventh successive competitive win since being defeated in the Riyadh derby on December 1. The gap is not insurmountable but having suffered a mid-season friendly loss to Al Hilal, it seems Luis Castro’s side is destined to fall short of its rivals in the title race, barring a surprise capitulation.

In Saturday’s match, which came after a midweek AFC Champions League last-16 victory at Al Fayha, it was captain Cristiano Ronaldo who set Al Nassr on its way to a 2-1 victory over Al Fateh. As has been the case so often this season, it was Sultan Al-Ghannam on the overlap providing the assist, pulling the ball back for Ronaldo to sweep home.

Salem Al Najdi equalized for the visitors but Al-Ghannam was chief creator again as Brazilian Otavio stooped impressively to head home his cross and claim the winner for Al Nassr. There was some disappointment for Castro’s side after goalkeeper Raghed Al-Najjar came off injured. Al-Najjar has patiently waited for opportunities this season, with Nawaf Al-Aqidi proving a superb deputy for long-term absentee and first choice David Ospina. It meant an even rarer appearance for Waleed Abdullah, though Al-Aqidi will be returning from suspension soon.

Dream debut for Rakitic

The most eye-catching Saudi Pro League arrival in the January transfer window was unquestionably Ivan Rakitic, who swapped La Liga side Sevilla for Al Shabab. The former Barcelona midfielder, who won four Spanish titles, the UEFA Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup during a trophy-laden spell at Camp Nou, represents a major coup for an Al Shabab team in dire need of a boost after an underwhelming first half of the season.

Rakitic’s debut was a tough away trip to high-flying Damac but the Croatian immediately stamped his authority on the Al Shabab midfield and crowned an impressive display with a spectacular match-winning goal. With eight minutes left on the clock, Musab Aljuwayr laid the ball off to Rakitic, whose sweet strike from 25 yards out flew past Algerian goalkeeper Moustapha Zeghba.

It had looked as though hosts Damac would hold on for a 0-0 draw after battling through much of the second half with 10 men following Sanousi Hawsawi’s red card but Rakitic’s goal broke home hearts. It secured only a second win in 11 games for Al Shabab and gave Portuguese coach Vitor Pereira a perfect start after the former Al Ahli and FC Porto boss replaced Igor Biscan earlier this month. With Morocco captain Romain Saiss also signing full-time in January after a successful loan spell, there is hope that 10th-placed Shabab can turn its season around.

Al Ettifaq fills Henderson hole

Al Ettifaq has steadfastly stood by coach Steven Gerrard, despite a shocking run of form before the Saudi Pro League winter break, which saw his team fail to win in nine games stretching back to October 28. It appeared that faith would be further tested after captain Jordan Henderson left the club for Ajax last month, leaving a major hole in Gerrard’s midfield.

However, Al Ettifaq moved quickly to plug the gap, signing two players with experience of the Saudi Pro League - midfielder Alvaro Medran from Al Taawoun and forward Karl Toko Ekambi from Abha. Both players went straight into Gerrard’s starting XI against Al Khaleej and helped Ettifaq claim a comfortable 2-0 victory.

Ex-PSG and Liverpool midfielder Georginio Winjaldum opened the scoring after arriving into the six-yard box to steer home after Demarai Gray’s skewed shot. Gray then added a second himself, with new teammate Medran contributing a debut assist with a well-placed through-ball that the Jamaica winger finished with aplomb. Al Ettifaq looked much improved but it may only be a short reprieve for Gerrard, with league leaders Al Hilal up next in Dammam.

Best of the rest

Elsewhere, Al Ahli and Al Taawoun both missed chances to turn the screw in the hunt for a third-place finish. Ever the entertainers, Al Ahli managed to score two goals away from home - it has netted at least twice in eight of its 11 competitive away matches this season - but it was not enough to take any points away from Al Akhdoud, who emerged as 3-2 winners. Al Ahli’s misery was compounded by a stoppage-time red card to center-back Roger Ibanez, who now faces a suspension.

Al Taawoun, in contrast, had more favorable late drama. It appeared Waleed al-Ahmed’s 93rd-minute own goal had given Abha a valuable victory in its fight against relegation but Pericles Chamusca’s side persisted and three minutes later Aschraf Mahidioui snatched an equalizer that keeps Al Taawoun in fourth place, a point ahead of Al Ittihad.

The reigning champion now appears to have emerged from its slump. Since returning early to action to make up for the matches missed by its FIFA Club World Cup appearance, Al Ittihad has beaten Al Faisaly 4-0 in the King’s Cup quarter-finals, won 3-0 in the Saudi Pro League at Al Tai and gained a respectable 0-0 draw away to Uzbek outfit Navbahor in the AFC Champions League.

Then against Al Riyadh, Abderrazak Hamdallah - so often Al Ittihad’s savior when it won the league last season - popped up with a brace to secure a 2-0 win. Fans will have been reassured to see Karim Benzema in the starting XI after he was rumored to be considering an early exit from the Jeddah giants in the January transfer window.

