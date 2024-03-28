Eye on Saudi Pro League promotion, Al Kholood coach Flora banks on talent at hand

8 min read

Promotion from the Saudi First Division has never been a more attractive prospect for the clubs competing in the Kingdom’s second tier as it is now. With bigger stars and crowds than ever and a genuinely global television audience for the first time, the Saudi Pro League is a football summit that players, fans, and coaches are desperate to scale.

Al Kholood boss Fabiano Flora is one of those aspiring to ascend to the top flight. He joined the club based in Ar Rass last October and has overseen a remarkable turn in fortunes since then.

The Portuguese coach has propelled Al Kholood from the relegation zone to their current position of fourth on the table and fighting hard for promotion. It included a four-month, 14-match unbeaten streak that represented a new club record.

“I think until now we did fantastic work,” Flora told Al Arabiya English. “Going four months without losing is not easy because this championship is really competitive this season, with high quality players at teams such as Al Qadsiah, Al Faisaly, Al Adalah and Al Batin.

“This is only the third season that Al Kholood is playing professionally, but the president has put a lot of effort into helping the club grow. It needs time to improve, but the dream remains intact – we are still fighting for this dream of the Saudi Pro League.”

Flora has been operating on a fraction of the budget of the aforementioned teams, with league leaders Al Qadsiah in particular spending lavishly in their bid to reach the top division, roping in ex-Premier League players like Andre Carrillo, Luciano Vietto and Joel Robles.

Making a ‘big difference’

“We cannot compare financially with these clubs,” Flora admitted. “Al Qadsiah is a powerful team with players that get millions. So, it’s a big difference, but the last game we played against them, I felt we were superior and didn’t deserve to lose.

“We know we’re not competing with the same weapons as our rivals, but we can still compete against all teams. When people watch our games, they can tell that this is our style, with good on-field organization.

“For this reason, I’m proud of my players, proud of my team, though we know full well it will be very difficult [to sustain this momentum] until the end of the season.”

While their rivals strengthened more substantially in the January transfer window, Al Kholood’s only notable addition was Nikola Stojiljković, who arrived from Emirati side Dibba Al Fujairah. The Serbian striker had scored 18 goals last season to help Al Riyadh earn promotion.

“Nikola has some knowledge of the league from before, which is helpful, and he scored lots of goals last season for Al Riyadh. This season, though, is a lot more competitive, with higher quality players. It’s more difficult for him – not just for him, but for all teams and for all players,” he explained.

The biggest challenge and opportunity

Flora began his coaching career in the academy of Serie A club Lazio, but since then has worked in a host of unusual football outposts – from Myanmar to Madagascar. In each job, he has demonstrably improved the players with whom he has worked and is successfully doing so again at Al Kholood.

In one of his first matches after arriving in Saudi Arabia, Flora was handed the biggest challenge and opportunity of his career to date as Al Kholood was drawn against Jeddah giants Al Ittihad in the King’s Cup.

Flora led his side to the brink of a dramatic giant-killing act and though the likes of Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante were missing from Al Ittihad’s starting XI, Al Kholood still punched significantly above its weight – taking the game to a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw.

Had Al Kholood’s Ahmed al-Nakhli scored from his spot-kick, he would have secured a historic victory for the club. However, his miss took the shootout to sudden death, and it were the men from Jeddah who ultimately emerged 7-6 winners after a marathon contest.

“I was proud because the preparation we did for this game was amazing, and the players understood that they needed to play like a real team,” Flora recalls.

“We lost on penalties against a big team with amazing players, but at the same time, we proved to ourselves who we are and that we can be competitive.

“That game was very important for us because at that point, the players understood that anything was possible. It catapulted us to another level and made the players believe in themselves and work even harder. That’s why we are now near the top of the table,” he says.

Making headlines around the world

Flora’s position as a Portuguese coach making waves in Saudi Arabia has been somewhat overshadowed by one of his compatriots. Jorge Jesus’ record-breaking winning streak with Al Hilal has been making headlines around the world. Flora, though, is pleased to see a fellow Portuguese tactician in the spotlight.

“He is a big manager who has proved over many years to be one of the best in the world,” Flora says. “He is very rigorous with the work. So, in tactical situations, all the players know exactly what needs to be done. He has brought together big players like [Aleksandar] Mitrovic, [Sergej] Milinkovic-Savic, and Ruben Neves, and he is breaking records.

“What is interesting is that his methodology is not so different from other Portuguese coaches – including myself. We like to have good possession and good organization through defense and attack.”

Should Al Kholood continue on its current path, Flora could be locking horns with Jesus and Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League. With just nine games remaining, it would be a significant achievement for the club from Ar Rass.

“Promotion is a big dream for all people and particularly the president, who is extremely passionate about the club,” Flora says, adding: “We know it will be tough for us as most players have not competed at this level before, and they feel the pressure at all times, which is normal.”

Flora further says: “We don’t have big players; we don’t have the same quality as the first seven teams on the table – they are better prepared to enter Saudi Pro League than us. Yet, having said that, we are competitive. Our players play with passion and with love for each other. We have been on an amazing adventure this season, and whatever happens, it will remain a big story for this club for years to come.”

“Let’s see – step by step, game by game, we’ll do our best to realize our dream,” the Portuguese concludes.

