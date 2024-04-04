SPL week 26: Al Ahli wins Jeddah derby; another Ronaldo treble; Al Hilal goes on

8 min read

Global eyes are on the Saudi Pro League like never before after its clubs welcomed a host of star-studded new arrivals to the Kingdom over the past year. Each week, Al Arabiya English will round-up the key storylines as Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Neymar and Co do battle for the 2023-24 title.

Matchday 26 served up a rare round of midweek fixtures that saw Al Ahli take the bragging rights in Jeddah from city rivals Al Ittihad, while Cristiano Ronaldo scored his second successive Saudi Pro League hat-trick as Al Nassr thrashed Abha, and Al Hilal comfortably extended its imperious win record to 31 matches with victory over Al Akhdoud.

Ronaldo’s double treble

Three-goal hauls are rare in football and it is rarer still for a player to bag two hat-tricks in a row. Step forward Cristiano Ronaldo. Even at 39 years old, Ronaldo remains an incredible physical specimen capable of unlikely feats and he delivered another in Al Nassr’s 8-0 hammering of Abha, following up his treble against Al Tai on Saturday with another 72 hours later.

Ronaldo played a role in all five of Al Nassr’s first-half goals as the visitor blew its opponent away to take a 5-0 lead into the interval. His first two strikes were both free-kicks, but very different finishes; Ronaldo’s opener was a low free-kick that was not well dealt with by goalkeeper Ciprian Tătărușanu, while the second was a sweetly struck effort that left Abha’s stopper with no chance.

For more Saudi sports news, visit our dedicated page.

Between laying on goals for Sadio Mane and Abdulmajeed al-Sulaiheem, Ronaldo claimed a first-half hat-trick with a delicious chip over stranded Tătărușanu - before Abdulrahman Ghareeb and a brace from Abdulaziz al-Aliwa completed the 8-0 rout in the second half.

The Portuguese No. 7 now has 29 Saudi Pro League goals in 24 games this season and looks certain to hit the major milestone of 30 league goals for the ninth time in his career and for the first time since he netted 31 in 2019-20, his second season at Juventus. The Al Nassr captain is now running away with Saudi Arabia’s Golden Boot too, sitting four goals clear of Al Hilal’s Aleksandar Mitrovic at the top of the scoring charts.

Al Ahli’s derby delight

Al Ittihad came into the Jeddah derby in somewhat of a purple patch, having lost just one Saudi Pro League game - to leaders Al Hilal - since its return from the mid-season break. A win would have taken Marcelo Gallardo’s side above its rival into third place, but instead it is Al Ahli that moves five points clear after a hard-fought 1-0 victory at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

The Tifo choreography was out in full force ahead of the game, with Al Ahli fans spelling out the word ‘Salute’ and Al Ittihad supporters ‘Yellow’ ahead of the match, which was played in an intense atmosphere in front of a crowd of 50,633. The game began in a cloud of flare smoke and was quickly stopped, restarting only after it cleared. Al Ittihad had the better chances with Romarinho sliding wide of Edouard Mendy’s goal when he had the goal at his mercy.

It was Firas al-Buraikan who was Al Ahli’s match-winner, the Saudi Arabia striker scoring the game’s only goal in front of the Ittihad fans 34 minutes in. Al-Buraikan, who scored at both ends in last week’s draw with Al Ettifaq escaped his marker to divert Roberto Firmino’s cross impressively past goalkeeper Abdullah al-Mayouf. It was al-Buraikan’s third goal in his past four league games and his 14th of the season - making him the division’s top scoring Saudi.

Having beaten Al Ittihad away in October, this week’s 1-0 victory means Al Ahli has now done a first derby double over its city rivals since 2016. It is a noteworthy achievement for coach Matthias Jaissle, whose side has played some of the Saudi Pro League’s most attractive attacking football this season.

Al Hilal powers on

The Saudi Pro League leader continued its world record winning streak with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Al Akhdoud marking the club’s 31st straight success in all competitions. As has been par for the course this season, Jorge Jesus’ all-conquering side dominated proceedings in Riyadh, opening the scoring after just 16 minutes. A delightful team move that began with a backheeled pass down the byline, ended with Saleh al-Shehri turning in Ruben Neves’ cross with a delicate header.

There were further chances for Al Hilal but Al Akhdoud goalkeeper Abdulaziz al-Awardi offered some stern resistance, while the visitor also squandered a couple of excellent chance of its own, with Bono called into action to deny Mohammed al-Jahif. Inevitably it was Al Hilal that eventually doubled its lead as Malcom sprinted clear from the halfway line before keeping his cool to slot home. Salem al-Dawsari completed the scoring with his fourth goal in five games and 13th of an impressively prolific season; the 2022 Asian Footballer of the Year timed his back post run perfectly to turn in the cross of Neves, who added his second assist of the game.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Jorge Jesus’ side remains 12 points clear at the top of the Saudi Pro League but after taking on Al Khaleej this weekend will face two season-defining games: a King’s Cup semi-final against an Al Nassr team desperate to win to preserve its only remaining shot at silverware, and the AFC Champions League semi-final first leg against UAE giants Al Ain. Escape from those matches unscathed and Al Hilal’s treble chances will increase dramatically.

Best of the rest

Defeats for Abha and Al Akhdoud against the league’s two best teams this season were to be expected - though the former’s goal difference has taken a significant beating - but their rivals in the battle for Saudi Pro League survival failed to steal a march this week. A solitary Khalid al-Shuwayyi own goal meant Al Riyadh fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat to Al Shabab, while Al Raed dominated at home to Al Khaleej but couldn’t convert its chances into goals and ultimately also lost 1-0, to Khaled Narey’s first-half strike. Al Hazm managed to battle to a decent 0-0 home draw with Damac, though it remains six points behind second-bottom Abha.

Most disappointed of all will be Al Tai, which was 2-0 up inside 30 minutes at home to fifth-placed Al Taawoun thanks to an Andre Girotto own goal and strike from Marko Dugandzic. Al Taawoun snatched a goal back in first-half stoppage time through Abdulmalik al-Shammari before João Pedro equalized in the second half. And things got even worse for Al Tai as, with just four minutes of normal time remaining, Saudi striker Mohammed al -Kuwaykibi netted the winner in an impressive 3-2 comeback victory.

Elsewhere, there was a notable 1-0 win for Al Fateh against Al Ettifaq, which took the club from Al Ahsa above both its opponent and Damac, up to sixth place in the Saudi Pro League table. Slaven Bilic’s side has struggled at times this season but is now putting together a good run of form. The winning goal came on 80 minutes after some dazzling dribbling from 20-year-old Saudi Othman al-Othman created the opening for captain Lucas Zelarayan to finish from close range.

Read more: Saudi Pro League week 24: Ronaldo reaches 50 goals as Al Hilal extends record