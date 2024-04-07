Saudi Super Cup: What is it, who is playing and why is it taking place in Abu Dhabi?

6 min read

The 10th edition of the Saudi Super Cup is set to start on Monday, as four clubs do battle for the trophy in a mini-tournament in the UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi. Here, Al Arabiya English explains everything you need to know about the competition, its history and which clubs are targeting glory this year.

What is the Saudi Super Cup?

Between 2013 and 2022, it was a single-match competition that pitted the winner of the Saudi Pro League against the winner of the King’s Cup. This type of match between a country’s league and cup winner is played in nations across the world, with its most watched versions including the English Community Shield, German DFL-Supercup and Supercoppa Italiana. The latter’s most recent edition was played in Saudi Arabia in January, with Coppa Italia winner Inter Milan triumphing over reigning Serie A champions Napoli.

For more Saudi sports news, visit our dedicated page.

Last year, the Saudi Football Federation changed the format of the competition from a one-off match to a four-team knockout competition, with eventual 2022-23 Saudi Pro League champions Al Ittihad triumphing over Al Fayha in last January’s final in Riyadh. The new tournament follows the same structure as the Supercopa de España, which has also been played in the Kingdom since 2022 and most recently saw Real Madrid defeat Barcelona in Riyadh in January.

Who is playing this year?

The four clubs that play in the Saudi Super Cup are the Saudi Pro League champion and runner-up, plus the King’s Cup winner and runner-up. That means for the 2023 edition - being played now, in 2024 - the competitors will be Al Ittihad and Al Nassr, who qualified via the league, and Al Hilal and Al Wehda who qualified via the cup after Jorge Jesus’ side beat the team from Mecca 7-6 on penalties in last year’s domestic final.

When and where are the matches?

The two Saudi Super Cup semi-finals take place on April 8, while the final is on April 11. The first semi-final sees Al Ittihad take on Al Wehda at 18:00 GST at the Al Nahyan Stadium, while the second contest between current Saudi Pro League leader Al Hilal and second-placed Al Nassr will be hosted at 20:30 GST at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium.

Which club has won the trophy most times?

Predictably, it is the most prolific Saudi Pro League champion Al Hilal that has won the Saudi Super Cup more than any other cub. Al Hilal has triumphed three times, beating Al Nassr in 2015, Al Ittihad in 2018 and Al Faisaly in 2021. The Riyadh giant has also lost two finals - to Al Ahli in 2016 and Al Nassr in 2020 - and was surprisingly eliminated by eventual runner-up Al Fayha at the semi-final stage last year. Al Nassr has won the Saudi Super Cup twice and would equal Al Hilal’s record haul of three trophies if it is victorious this year.

Who is favorite to win?

It is very difficult to look past Al Hilal, which is currently in the midst of a world-record winning streak of 32 successive matches. Al Hilal is fighting for trophies on four fronts as the runaway leader of the Saudi Pro League, and semi-finalist in the AFC Champions League and King’s Cup.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It seems most likely that the winner of the Saudi Super Cup will come from the semi-final between Al Hilal and its Riyadh rival Al Nassr, with Luis Castro’s side hungry for silverware having fallen short in both the league and continental competition already this season. Al Nassr beat Al Hilal in the final of last summer’s Arab Club Champions Cup, but the latter has been in irresistible form since then and certainly goes into the Saudi Super Cup as favorite.

Why is it being played in Abu Dhabi?

Saudi football’s popularity has exploded beyond the country’s borders this season thanks to the arrival of a number of world class players, though the competition has always found significant support among its Gulf neighbours. It makes sense then that the first edition of the Saudi Super Cup to be played outside of the Kingdom would take place in the UAE.

Coinciding with the Eid al-Fitr public holiday, the Saudi Super Cup will give UAE residents and travellers from across the GCC the opportunity to see the likes of Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Ruben Neves, Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante play in the flesh.

“It extends the close cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the UAE in football, enhancing sponsorship initiatives to achieve common aspirations through supporting knowledge exchange and development,” Saudi Football Federation (SAFF) president Yasser al-Misehal said when announcing Abu Dhabi as the host.

Read more:

Saudi Pro League week 25: Al Hilal claims 30th win, Ronaldo bags hat-trick

Al Hilal legend Christian Wilhelmsson says current invincibles can win treble

Saudi Pro League week 24: Ronaldo reaches 50 goals as Al Hilal extends record