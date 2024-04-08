Al Ittihad secures Saudi Super Cup final spot with Benzema, Hamdallah’s heroics

1 min read

Al Ittihad’s Karim Benzema scored an early goal and Abderrazak Hamdallah struck before halftime to earn a 2-1 win over Al Wehda in Abu Dhabi on Monday and a place in the Saudi Super Cup final.

Benzema scored his first goal of 2024 by pouncing on a poor clearance to fire home from close range in the first minute before Hamdallah doubled the lead with a tap-in after 42.

Hussain Ahmed Al Issa got a consolation goal for Al Wehda in the dying seconds after Faycal Fajr’s penalty miss in the 91st.

Al Ittihad coach Marcelo Gallardo will be looking to lift his first title for the club in Thursday’s final.

They will face the winners of the clash between Al Hilal and Al Nassr in the second semi-final being played later on Monday at Al-Jazira’s Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium.

