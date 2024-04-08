SPL week 27: Al Nassr clinches late victory; Al Hilal secures 32nd consecutive win

8 min read

Global eyes are on the Saudi Pro League like never before after its clubs welcomed a host of star-studded new arrivals to the Kingdom over the past year. Each week, Al Arabiya English will round-up the key storylines as Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Neymar and Co do battle for the 2023-24 title.

Matchday 27 saw yet another win (number 32 in a row) for Al Hilal, while Al Nassr snatched a dramatic victory at Damac, Al Ittihad and Al Taawoun shared a stalemate and there were some significant developments in the battle for Saudi Pro League survival as Abha moved clear of the relegation zone.

Laporte leaves it late for Al Nassr

Al Nassr boasts an embarrassment of attacking riches in its ranks, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Talisca and Otavio all among the team’s regular goalscorers this season. However, in a tough away fixture against resolute Damac, it was an unlikely match-winner – center-back Aymeric Laporte – who helped Luis Castro’s side over the line.

For more Saudi sports news, visit our dedicated page.

The two sides played out a close game in Riyadh in the reverse fixture back in October, with a goal from Ronaldo securing a narrow 2-1 win. And it was more of the same on Friday as a much-changed Al Nassr XI struggled to impose itself with Ronaldo, Mane and Marcelo Brozovic among the substitutes – rested ahead of Monday’s Saudi Super Cup semi-final against Al Hilal in Abu Dhabi.

All three were introduced in the second half as Al Nassr pushed for a late winner, with Damac defender Abdelkader Bedrane clearing a Ronaldo effort off the line. But right at the death it was ex-Manchester City defender Laporte who delivered, rising to meet Brozovic’s stoppage-time corner and powering a header past goalkeeper Moustapha Zeghba to deny Damac and hand Nassr all three points.

Al Hilal conquers Al Khaleej

It was another professional display from Saudi Arabia’s champion elect as Al Hilal comfortably beat Al Khaleej for its 32nd successive win in all competitions. Jorge Jesus’ side took an early lead after an embarrassing error from Al Khaleej goalkeeper Ibrahim Sehic, who somewhat farcically passed the ball straight to Saleh al-Shehri – allowing the Saudi national team striker to disbelievingly knock the ball into an empty net for his second goal in as many games.

Al Khaleej struck back quickly, Mohamed Sharif’s header getting the hosts back on level terms just two minutes after Al Hilal’s opener, but it was the Saudi Pro League leader that led at half-time. Malcom sprinted clear to collect Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s threaded through-ball before slotting left-footed past Sehic to make it 2-1. Al Hilal’s Brazilian wing wizard was back on the scoresheet shortly after half-time as he met Saud Abdulhamid’s right-wing cross with a spectacular volley; it was Malcom’s 13th league goal of the season. The icing on the cake came in the sixth minute of stoppage time as Abdullah al-Hamdan won and then converted a penalty with a cheeky Panenka finish.

Next up for Al Hilal will be several major tests of its winning streak as it faces Al Nassr in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final, with either Al Ittihad or Al Wehda waiting in the final if it successfully finds a way past Ronaldo and Co. Then comes a double header against the UAE’s Al Ain in the AFC Champions League, with a tricky league match versus Al Ahli sandwiched between the two legs.

Abha on the up

Before South African coach Pitso Mosimane arrived at Abha in January, the club had suffered seven defeats in eight matches and taken just one league point in that time – from a draw with fellow struggler Al Hazm. But the man who led Al Ahli to promotion from the Saudi First Division last season has engineered a remarkable turnaround for Abha, with Mosimane aiming to secure the club’s top-flight future.

Abha has now recorded three wins and two draws in eight games since the season resumed in February and the latest victory – against Al Fateh on Sunday – saw Mosimane’s side climb above Al Akhdoud and out of the relegation zone. The 2-1 win was even more impressive given Abha’s shocking capitulation against Al Nassr last week, with the players showing admirable spirit to pick themselves up after that embarrassing 8-0 loss.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Few players embody that never-say-die attitude more than midfielder and captain Grzegorz Krychowiak. The former Poland international, who won the Europa League twice with Sevilla, is Abha’s beating heart and he put in another influential display against Al Fateh. Krychowiak opened the scoring in the first half after being assisted by Fahad al-Jumayah, though Fateh equalized shortly after half-time through ex-Barcelona striker Cristian Tello’s ninth league goal of the season.

Krychowiak rescued Abha again, however, narrowly sliding his left-footed shot past goalkeeper Jacob Rinne to secure a 2-1 win. It is the second time in as many months that Krychowiak has bagged a match-winning brace having also done so against Al Tai in March, while the midfielder netted the goal that gave his side victory over Al Shabab earlier this season too. No side in the Saudi Pro League has conceded more goals than Abha this season but it is points that matter and, right now, Mosimane’s team is on 25, one above Al Akhdoud and clear of the drop zone.

Best of the rest

Al Akhdoud was sucked into trouble after losing 3-0 to a Fashion Sakala-inspired Al Fayha on Sunday; the Zambia international scored twice – his 10th and 11th of the season – before Abdelhamid Sabiri added a late third. The match between Al Akhdoud and Abha on April 27 could be a crucial one in deciding which club stays up. Al Tai is also still among the strugglers after being held 0-0 at home by Al Shabab, while Al Hazm is losing hope after a 2-0 defeat to Al Raed, which is moving closer to Saudi Pro League survival with each passing week.

Elsewhere, Al Ittihad was stopped in its tracks by Al Ahli in last week’s Jeddah derby, suffering a painful defeat that dented its recent resurgence. Marcelo Gallardo’s team was frustrated again against Al Taawoun, its rival for a fourth-place finish in the Saudi Pro League. Al Ittihad was only ahead of its opponent on goal difference heading into the game and that was how it remained after the sides shared a 0-0 draw. The Jeddah giant had far more chances and was left to rue missed opportunities – most notably striker Abderrazak Hamdallah’s failed ninth-minute penalty – as Al Taawoun grabbed a share of the spoils.

Fresh off its Jeddah derby victory, Al Ahli failed to further extend the five-point lead it now has over neighbor Al Ittihad. Hosts Al Wehda took the lead against the run of play as Abdulaziz Noor scored early in the second-half and it seemed after Abdulbasit Hindi was sent off for Ahli that the home side would snatch an unlikely win. However, Matthias Jaissle’s team bombarded its opponents – having 73 percent possession and 22 shots on goal – and was eventually rewarded with an equalizer, courtesy of center-back Roger Ibanez.

Read more:

Saudi Pro League week 25: Al Hilal claims 30th win, Ronaldo bags hat-trick

Eye on Saudi Pro League promotion, Al Kholood coach Flora banks on talent at hand

Al Hilal legend Christian Wilhelmsson says current invincibles can win treble