AFC Champions League semi-final: Three key takeaways as Al Ain ends Al Hilal’s streak

Al Hilal’s record breaking run of 34 successive wins was finally ended by a ruthless Al Ain side in the first leg of their AFC Champions League semi-final in the UAE on Wednesday. A 4-2 victory for the Emirati side, which was powered by a hat-trick from Morocco forward Soufiane Rahimi, has left Hilal with an uphill task in the second leg if it is to progress.

Here, Al Arabiya English brings you three key takeaways from the AFC Champions League last-four clash.

Rahimi runs riot

Heading into the game, Soufiane Rahimi was joint-top scorer in the AFC Champions League this season with Al Hilal striker Aleksandar Mitrovic and Cryzan of Shandong Taishan. But with a stunning half-hour hat-trick on Wednesday night, Rahimi - in an unbelievably rich vein of form right now - moved three goals clear at the top of the scoring charts.

As the UAE continues to recover from its devastating recent downpours, Rahimi provided a torrent of goals to bring cheer to the people of Al Ain - a city that was particularly badly hit by the rain. The Moroccan was the scourge of Saudi opposition in the quarter-finals, netting three goals across two legs to help Al Ain eliminate Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr.

Rahimi matched that haul in just 32 first-half minutes against Al Hilal, a one-man wrecking mission that picked apart the opposition defense. As has happened so many times this season, Rahimi used his pace to race in behind the Al Hilal backline, picking up Yahia Nader’s pass before showing poise in his finish.

Al Ain’s star forward came face to face with goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais again shortly after, once more sprinting clear of Al Hilal’s defense before drawing a foul from the Saudi shot-stopper. A penalty was awarded and Rahimi dusted himself down to emphatically thrash the ball into the roof of the net. Minutes later, the Moroccan completed his hat-trick as another spot-kick was awarded and successfully dispatched. Al Hilal’s players looked shell-shocked as Rahimi’s three-goal salvo sent Hilal into half-time with a 3-0 lead.

Rahimi could have had a fourth too, but after Al Hilal conceded a third penalty in the second half, the Moroccan generously handed the ball to team-mate Kaku, who gratefully stroked the ball home for Al Ain’s fourth of the match.

Paying the penalty

If your defense concedes three penalties in a match, it is highly likely you will lose that match. Defensive indiscipline inside the box was responsible for Al Hilal’s chastening defeat, though credit should also go to Al Ain’s attackers for drawing the fouls. Al Hilal has been an impressive force going forward this season but, equally, has been defensively sound - aside from the chaotic 4-3 victory over Al Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League last September.

Jesus has worked hard to shore up the backline since then but the defensive performance in the UAE reminded of the Ittihad game, only this time Al Hilal couldn’t outscore its opponents. Al Hilal’s experienced players made costly mistakes, with goalkeeper al-Owais and center-back Kalidou Koulibaly both bringing down Rahimi, while Saudi international Ali al-Bulayhi fouled Brazilian Erik in the box for the second penalty.

All three errors occurred from rapid counter-attacks but Rahimi’s dangerous runs in behind are not exactly a secret; he has been terrifying defenses with his pace all season. Jesus will need to spend more time with his players on the training ground ahead of the return leg next week in order to have a clearer picture of how to stifle the Moroccan’s threat. Fail to do so, and Al Hilal will fall short of reaching another AFC Champions League final.

End of the road for record run

No matter how many trophies Al Hilal ends up with in 2023-24, this group of players has made its mark on history with an incredible, world-record breaking streak of 34 straight victories. It is a benchmark that will take some beating, but Portuguese coach Jesus will be determined to ensure that his side is remembered for winning silverware, not just matches.

Last week’s Saudi Super Cup was a good start and the Saudi Pro League is almost wrapped up but there is no question that the jewel in the crown is the AFC Champions League. Defeat to Al Ain was a bitter pill for Jesus and his team to swallow but it is a result that could prove freeing. The longer a winning streak goes on, the more pressure builds on the players and manager to sustain it; although Al Hilal has managed that pressure remarkably well, the burden of the run is now gone, meaning the team can focus more on winning the matches that really matter.

For Al Hilal, that starts not with the league match against Al Ahli on Friday, but with the second leg of the semi-final against Al Ain next Tuesday. Players need to be rested after an arduous season and without a streak to now protect, there is even more impetus for Jesus to make wholesale changes in Jeddah ahead of Al Ain’s crunch visit to Riyadh. Expect the likes of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Ruben Neves to be benched in order to have maximum recovery time.

While it has proven itself to be a relentless winning machine, this Al Hilal team has not been required to show its resilience too many times so how the players respond to this defeat will be telling. Al Hilal fans should certainly be heartened by the fact that they rallied in the first leg from 3-0 down and 4-1 to get back into the game. Malcom continued his impressive recent form with another goal, while Salem al-Dawsari grabbed what could be an important goal and was agonizingly denied his second and Al Hilal’s third in the last seconds of stoppage time.

This is also an Al Hilal side that unquestionably has the capacity to overturn a two-goal deficit, given it has scored 127 goals in 43 games this season at an average of close to three per game. And the omens are good; the last two times the clubs have met in the AFC Champions League knockout stage, Al Hilal has won 3-0 in the second leg in Riyadh.

