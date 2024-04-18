Juventus ordered to pay Cristiano Ronaldo more than $10 million in salary dispute

2 min read

Juventus has been ordered to pay Cristiano Ronaldo more than $10 million by an arbitration board following a salary dispute.



The dispute regarded a move by Juventus players to defer part of their salaries during the COVID-19 pandemic.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The 9.8 million euros ($10.5 million) that Juventus was ordered to pay Ronaldo is half the amount that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner had been seeking from the Turin club in back wages.



Juventus said in a statement late Wednesday that “with the support of its legal counsel” it’s “reviewing the decision made by the arbitration board, reserving all assessments and initiatives to preserve its rights.”



Ronaldo played for Juventus from 2018-21, helping the club to two Serie A titles.



Former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli and the entire club board resigned in 2023 amid an investigation into false accounting — which then resulted in a 10-point penalty for Juventus in Serie A and a ban by UEFA from Europe for this season.



Read more:

Al Nassr’s Ronaldo faces 2-game ban after red card for elbowing Al Hilal’s Al-Bulaihi



Al Nassr’s Ronaldo pictured with Saudi tennis player Yara al-Hogbani



Ronaldo fined, suspended for one match for obscene gesture in Saudi league game