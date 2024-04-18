Theme
Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring the fourth goal to complete his hat-trick during a match against Abha on April 2, 2024. (Reuters)
Juventus ordered to pay Cristiano Ronaldo more than $10 million in salary dispute

The Associated Press                
2 min read

Juventus has been ordered to pay Cristiano Ronaldo more than $10 million by an arbitration board following a salary dispute.

The dispute regarded a move by Juventus players to defer part of their salaries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 9.8 million euros ($10.5 million) that Juventus was ordered to pay Ronaldo is half the amount that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner had been seeking from the Turin club in back wages.

Juventus said in a statement late Wednesday that “with the support of its legal counsel” it’s “reviewing the decision made by the arbitration board, reserving all assessments and initiatives to preserve its rights.”

Ronaldo played for Juventus from 2018-21, helping the club to two Serie A titles.

Former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli and the entire club board resigned in 2023 amid an investigation into false accounting — which then resulted in a 10-point penalty for Juventus in Serie A and a ban by UEFA from Europe for this season.

