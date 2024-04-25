PFL MENA league to debut on MBC ACTION and SHAHID

3 min read

The debut season of PFL MENA league based in the Middle East, is set to premiere live from Riyadh on May 10 on MBC ACTION and SHAHID.

The number one fastest growing company in mixed martial arts (MMA), Professional Fighters League (PFL) announced the matchups for “PFL MENA: Riyadh” featuring fighters from the Featherweight and Bantamweight divisions, competing in the patented PFL Playoff win and advance format.

The historic season opener will take place at The Green Halls in Saudi Arabia’s capital city of Riyadh.

All four PFL MENA Season events will be live on MBC ACTION and on SHAHID, the leading streaming platform in MENA, making it accessible to fans across the region.

PFL MENA: Riyadh will be the first installment of the four-event sport-season format featuring the region’s top fighters.

The rest of the inaugural season will take place across the Middle East.

“PFL is all about creating opportunities, and we’re proud to offer fighters in the MENA region a chance to compete. With its talented athletes, MENA is a perfect fit for PFL’s season format, giving fighters a big stage to showcase their skills,” Peter Murray, CEO of PFL, said in a statement.

“By bringing top-tier events to the region, we’re not only serving passionate MMA fans but also pushing the sport forward. Our goal is to grow MMA and expand PFL’s reach globally, and working with SRJ Sports to build PFL MENA has been incredibly rewarding.”

For his part, CEO at SRJ Sports Investments – which owns a stake of the PFL – Danny Townsend said: “The launch of PFL MENA is another massive moment for sport in this region and we are thrilled to have played our part in making it happen. As SRJ, we’re aiming to redefine the landscape of international sport in a way that brings more and more opportunities to Middle Eastern sport and young talent and grows our shared sporting ecosystem.”

Headlining the card on May 10 will be the Kingdom’s own Abdullah al-Qahtani, known as “The Reaper,” who will take on Morocco’s Taha Bendaoud in a Featherweight main event.

See the complete fight card below:

Featherweight Bout:

Abdullah Al-Qahtani vs. Taha Bendaoud

Bantamweight Bout:

Ali Taleb vs. Nawras Abzakh

Bantamweight Bout:

Xavier Alaoui vs. Rachid El Hazoume

Featherweight Bout:

Islam Reda vs. Adam Meskini

Bantamweight Bout:

Tariq Ismail vs. Jalal Al Daaja

Bantamweight Bout:

Elias Boudegzdame vs. Hassan Mandour

Amateur Female Atomweight Bout:

Hattan Alsaif vs. Nada Faheem

Featherweight Bout:

Maraoune Bellagouit vs. Motaz Askar

Featherweight Bout:

Ahmed Tarek vs. Abdelrahman Alhyasat

Showcase Featherweight Bout:

Mido Mohamed vs. Yazeed Hasanain

Showcase Flyweight Bout:

Malik Basahel vs. Harsh Pandya



