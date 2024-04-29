Saudi King’s Cup semis: Can anyone stop Al Hilal from winning the domestic treble?

9 min read

Four teams remain in the hunt for King’s Cup glory as Saudi Arabia’s premier knockout competition reaches its semi-final stage this week. The first match, on Tuesday, sees Saudi Pro League leaders Al Hilal take on Al Ittihad for the sixth time this season, while Al Khaleej will be aiming to score a major upset against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr on Wednesday.

There is a place for the winner of the King’s Cup in the AFC Champions League 2, the new-look second-tier continental competition that will begin this September. Here, Al Arabiya English previews the games that will decide which two clubs will meet in the King’s Cup final.

Al Ittihad vs Al Hilal

The two most successful clubs in the history of Saudi football know each other well. Very well. This season alone the teams have met five times already - six if you include the pre-season Arab Club Champions’ Cup last August. On every occasion, Al Hilal has won and, in fact, Al Ittihad has not claimed a victory in this fixture since April 2021 - a run stretching back 12 matches.

In amongst that run, the two teams also met at this stage of last season’s King’s Cup, with Al Hilal triumphing 1-0 in Jeddah after Ahmed Hegazi scored an own goal in extra time. The Riyadh club then went on to win the final with a narrow penalty shootout victory over Al Wehda. Only Al Ahli (13) has won more King’s Cups than reigning champions Hilal (10), while Al Ittihad (9) last won the trophy in 2018 - beating Al Faisaly 3-1 in the final after extra time.

Ahead of Tuesday’s match, Al Hilal have two major attacking absentees in Neymar, who continues his long recovery from an ACL injury, and the club’s top scorer this season - Aleksandar Mitrovic. There is hope that the Serbia striker, who has netted three goals in three games in the King’s Cup, may return before the end of May as he needs to build fitness for his country’s 2024 European Championship campaign.

For now, Jorge Jesus’ side has been relying heavily on the goals of Brazilian forward Malcom, while last time out against Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League, central midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic was played as a makeshift striker in a 3-1 come-from-behind win. Saudi Arabia national team forward Saleh al-Shehri may return to that position against Al Ittihad after being among the substitutes last Friday.

Al Hilal’s progress to the King’s Cup semi-finals has been fairly serene, though it was made to work hard for a narrow 1-0 win in the round of 32 against Saudi First Division outfit Al Jabalain. That was followed by more straightforward 3-0 wins in both the last-16 and quarter-finals, as Al Hazem and Al Taawoun were put to the sword in Riyadh.

This time Al Hilal will travel to Jeddah, where Al Ittihad awaits hoping to finally turn the tide of negative results. Al Hilal has at least shown itself to be fallible in recent weeks, having lost to Al Ain and suffered elimination from the AFC Champions League at the semi-final stage. But after beating Al Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup in April, Jesus’ team is still chasing a domestic treble - with the Saudi Pro League also all-but sewn up.

Like Hilal, Al Ittihad also labored in the first round of the King’s Cup back in September, just avoiding a Cup giant-killing by First Division Al Kholood thanks to a penalty shootout win. It was a result that was perhaps the beginning of the end of former coach Nuno Espirito Santo’s reign, with Marcelo Gallardo replacing him soon after. In the last-16, Al Fayha was swept aside 3-0 by Ittihad and in the quarter-finals it was a more convincing performance against second-tier opposition as Al Faisaly was hammered 4-0.

Egypt striker Abderrazak Hamdallah has scored three in his past two King’s Cup matches and has impressive pedigree in the competition having netted 14 goals in the 2018-19 campaign for Al Nassr - including a hat-trick and two four-goal hauls. Hamdallah snapped a three-game scoreless streak in the 3-1 Saudi Pro League defeat to Al Shabab on Friday and - along with Karim Benzema - will be Al Ittihad’s best hope of getting past Al Hilal.

Prediction: Al Hilal will be champing at the bit to assert its authority again after last week’s AFC Champions League exit so expect a sixth straight win for Jesus’ side over Al Ittihad this season.

Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej

Al Khaleej has historically been better known for its successful handball team, which has won the Asian Championship for the past two years, than its football prowess. But under Portuguese coach Pedro Emmanuel, the club is on the verge of breaking exciting new ground. It has never previously reached a King’s Cup final but is now just one step away. The omens are good, with three first-time winners of the competition in the past five years - Al Taawoun (2019), Al Faisaly (2021) and Al Fayha (2022).

Al Khaleej, the 2022 Saudi First Division champion, has never claimed a major trophy in its history, though it did win the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Cup - for teams in the second and third-tiers of Saudi football - back in 2000. After promotion back to the top flight in 2022, Al Khaleej narrowly escaped relegation last season - staying up thanks to a 3-1 final day victory over Abha. This year has been a different story, with Emmanuel’s side comfortably mid-table and playing some impressive football.

Al Khaleej pushed Al Hilal all the way in a 1-0 loss in October and did the same when Al Nassr visited in the league this past weekend, Cristiano Ronaldo and Co escaping from the Kingdom’s East coast with a 1-0 victory. Goals have been a little hard to come by this season for Emmanuel’s charges, with just 32 scored in 29 league games (Al Nassr, in contrast, has netted 84). Wingers Fabio Martins and Khaled Narey are the club’s joint-top scorers with eight apiece in all competitions; both scored in the 2-1 quarter-final win against Abha.

Elsewhere, ex-Benfica center-back Lisandro Lopez has been a stalwart in the heart of defense, while Saudi midfielder Abdulelah Hawsawi received his first national team call-up for the FIFA World Cup qualifier against Jordan last November.

It is going to be a tough ask however to beat Al Nassr, another one of Saudi Arabia’s biggest clubs. The King’s Cup is a trophy that has surprisingly eluded Al Nassr for 34 years but a first Cup triumph since 1990 is firmly on the radar of coach Luis Castro and the club’s fans. That previous trophy was secured with a 2-0 win as two goals from legendary Saudi striker Majed Abdullah downed Al Taawoun. Current captain Ronaldo could write himself into Al Nassr’s history books if he is able to help his team emulate that achievement.

Al Nassr’s progress to the semi-finals has seen two five-goal hauls, with First Division club Ohod demolished in the last-32, while Al Shabab was vanquished 5-2 in the quarter-finals. Al Nassr was required to dig deep in the last-16, though, as Sadio Mane’s solitary goal grabbed a 1-0 extra-time win over Al Ettifaq. The Senegal striker has scored in each of the three rounds of the King’s Cup and will be a danger man again at the Al Awwal Park on Wednesday.

Prediction: Those hoping for a bit of Cup romance may be left disappointed as Ronaldo’s desire to win his first major trophy with Al Nassr should push the Riyadh club over the line.

