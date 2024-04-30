Chiefs, Travis Kelce agree to new deal with pay raise

3 min read

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs agreed to a reworked contract Monday that makes the nine-time Pro Bowl selection the NFL’s highest-paid tight end.



Kelce’s new deal is not a two-year extension, but a raise for the final two seasons of his current deal. He will make $34.25 million across 2024 and 2025, a combined $4 million more than his previous salary, with $17 million guaranteed, several reports said.



The Chiefs announced the deal Monday afternoon but did not disclose financial details.



“A special day and moment in this organization ... this is something we just wanted to knock right out of the park early on,” general manager Brett Veach said in a video call Monday.



Kelce’s deal was quickly celebrated by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.



“I told yall I’ll never let him leave!! Congrats my guy! @tkelce,” Mahomes said via X.



The deal potentially locks the foundational pieces of the team’s three Super Bowl victories in Kansas City for at least two more seasons.



“Back at it again, baby,” Kelce said in a video shared by the Chiefs on Monday. “Feels good to be in KC. I remember coming here 12 years ago. It’s an honor and a pleasure. I can’t wait to get after it. Just got out on the field with the boys -- we’re back at it again.”



Chiefs signed head coach Andy Reid and Veach to contract extensions prior to the draft; defensive tackle Chris Jones signed a five-year, $95 million deal in March and Mahomes signed a 10-year deal in 2020.



Kelce, 34, was set to become a free agent after the 2025 season as part of a four-year, $57.25 million deal he signed in August 2020.



He was due to be fourth among NFL tight ends in annual salary in 2024, behind Darren Waller (Giants), T.J. Hockenson (Vikings) and George Kittle (49ers).



Kelce led the Chiefs with 93 receptions for 984 yards and five touchdowns in 2023. Kelce sat out Week 17 against the Chargers, forgoing a chance to stretch his streak of consecutive 1,000-yard seasons to eight in order to enter the playoffs healthy.



Kelce has 907 receptions for 11,328 yards and 74 touchdowns in 159 regular-season games with the Chiefs since he was drafted in the third round in 2013.



