Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul sanctioned as professional boxing match

The much-anticipated boxing match between former world champion Mike Tyson and boxer Jake Paul has been officially sanctioned as a professional fight, BBC Sport reported.



This means that the outcome of the fight will appear on the records of both fighters, the report said.



The bout is slated for July 20 in Texas and will be governed by certain conditions such as the contest can only be eight, two-minute rounds and 14oz gloves must be worn, rather than 10oz.



The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation said that before it approved the pro-fight, it conducted a review, evaluated the records and medical records of both Paul-a YouTuber-turned-boxer- and Tyson.



“The safety of the contestants competing in the ring or the octagon is always the primary concern,” the BBC quoted the TDLR as saying.



Tyson, who will be 58 at the time of the fight and whose professional career ended in 2005, most recently competed in an exhibition bout in 2020.



Paul, meanwhile, beat Ryan Bourland in his 10th professional fight in March, according to the report.



