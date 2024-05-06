Afghan boxer Ahmadi gearing up for career’s biggest night on Fury-Usyk undercard

9 min read

Saudi Arabia has hosted many of the biggest boxing fights over the past few years, emerging as the global destination for the sport’s most high-profile battles. On May 18, Tyson Fury takes on Oleksandr Usyk in an undisputed world heavyweight title clash that is arguably the Kingdom’s most eye-catching bout yet.

For more Saudi sports news, visit our dedicated page.

While media attention is understandably focused on the two chief protagonists, an entertaining undercard for Fury vs Usyk has also been assembled for the event in Riyadh - handing a number of professional fighters a potentially life-changing opportunity.

For Afghan boxer Hasib Ahmadi, who trains at Round 10 Boxing Club in Dubai, a fight against Britain’s Isaac Lowe at the Kingdom Arena represents both his debut in Saudi Arabia and the pinnacle of his burgeoning career so far.

“Yes, this is the biggest fight in my career,” Ahmadi tells Al Arabiya English. “Honestly, I feel very proud that I’m fighting in a massive show like Fury-Usyk.”

“But this is just the start for me. My goal is to be fighting in the main event in a fight like this and I’ll be working hard to get this opportunity in the future.”

“I believe that, Inshallah, after winning this fight a lot of doors will open for me. Of course the goal is to win a world title; I will push and do everything to get there.”

Ahmadi began boxing in Kabul aged nine after being captivated by videos of Mike Tyson in his prime. He immediately began dreaming of becoming a world champion and quickly became one of Afghanistan’s most exciting young boxers.

“Honestly, the moment I first saw boxing, I really wanted to be heavyweight champion - but I didn’t know that I would be too small for that,” Ahmadi, who competes at featherweight, recalls, smiling. “But I still really wanted to be a world champion.”

“The first time I saw Tyson fighting that was it - I knew I wanted to be in that ring with all of those people watching. I loved the way he punched, the way he moved and, of course, the way he was knocking people out,” he said.

“I started training at a gym in Kabul that was just 10 to 15 minutes walk from my house. I joined that gym when I was nine and my coach saw I had something and I started fighting for the Afghanistan national team.”

Beyond Tyson, Ahmadi has also long admired Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, Prince Naseem Hamed and Gennady Golovkin, citing their work ethic and boxing technique.

Opportunity in UAE

Ahmadi’s own talent developed through his teenage years and he became a precocious amateur. But it was only after arriving in the UAE aged 17 that he started to think seriously about turning professional. His father had decided to leave Afghanistan after becoming increasingly concerned about the security of his family in his homeland.

“At the time when we were thinking of moving the safety got really bad and my oldest brother was kidnapped,” Ahmadi explains. “It was a difficult time and that made the decision an easy one for my father - he said we would not be able to live in Afghanistan anymore. At first he traveled to and from Dubai and then, when it was possible, we moved with him.”

“I understand the situation is really difficult now for sport and for everybody in Afghanistan. They’re not even allowing people to study so it’s hard. It’s really upsetting but it is difficult to see how it will change.”

“I am still very proud to fight for Afghanistan and I’m really happy that whenever I win a fight I take hold of the flag; it feels like I am giving something back to my people.”

Ahmadi has been representing Afghanistan with aplomb in the professional ranks and insists his progress from amateur to pro would not have been possible without the help of the boxing gym he’s a member of.

“I had already heard of Round 10 before I came to the UAE and I told my dad as soon as I arrived that I had to go there for boxing. He was saying we needed to set up our life first but I begged him and said I wouldn’t eat if it meant we saved money so I could train. So he took me.”

Ahmadi lived in Ajman and didn’t drive so would ride with his dad to his shop in Dubai then take a bus to the gym.

“After some time one of my friends, Wendy, started to drive me; she really helped me every day and I want to say thank you again to her. She trained at Round 10 too and would always drive me from Ajman.”

Full time training was unaffordable

Ahmadi was dedicated but couldn’t afford to train full-time at the gym. However, the club’s owner Ahmed Seddiqi spotted the young pugilist’s potential and began supporting him - helping him compete at the Asian Games for the Afghanistan national team and then encouraging him to turn professional. Seddiqi now promotes Ahmadi and helped get him on the Fury-Usyk card.

“If Round 10 and Mr Seddiqi hadn’t helped me, I wouldn’t be here today,” Ahmadi said. “It was really difficult at the start, I couldn’t pay for the gym but they helped me so much and since I turned pro they have been promoting me and giving me these fights.”

Ahmadi said his gym is like a community and family to him.

“When I go to the gym, I feel like I’m in my second home,” he told Al Arabiya English.

“Boxing is really coming up in the Middle East now... Now boxing is big in Saudi Arabia too - Fury-Usyk is a massive event and it shows that this region is the place to be for boxing right now.”

Ahmadi has a 16-1-0 record since turning professional in 2018, with five knockouts and just one loss - to Dana Coldwell in Dubai last March. He responded with an impressive unanimous decision win over Asia’s top-ranked featherweight Sukpraserd Ponpitak last July.

In his next fight against British boxer Lowe this month, Ahmadi is hoping the crowd in Saudi Arabia gets behind him, especially as his father - his “biggest supporter” - has been struggling to get a visa to travel to the event in the Kingdom.

“My father really wants to come but it’s hard to get a visa when you have an Afghan passport,” Ahmadi explains. “Whenever we want to travel it is difficult. I hope we are able to get the visa for my dad as he would love to come.”

“He was the starting point for me because I was born into a sporting family. My father used to play football and kickboxing - he always wanted us to do a sport and when I started boxing, he encouraged me.”

A long way from the early days

Ahmadi has come a long way from those early days of encouragement and his first forays into the boxing gyms of Kabul; now the 23-year-old is in confident mood heading into the biggest fight of his life.

“Professional boxing is tough,” he said. “As an amateur it is about speed and technique - in and out, three quick rounds. But at professional level, endurance is a lot more important and the punches are a lot more powerful. You need to be strong enough to take that step.”

“I’ve shown many times now that I am good enough to be here and I feel really excited about my next fight because I’ve been training so hard and I am sure we will put on a good show for the fans.”

“I watched some videos of his previous fights and we do have a plan for him, but I’ve been focusing more on myself as I always fight good fighters. I know that I’m ready to get the win on the night.”

Read more:

Fury Vs Usyk official fight song released ahead of ‘Ring of Fire’ match in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia awards MMA heavyweight Francis Ngannou Premium Residency

Riz Khan show: Joshua VS Ngannou is ‘Godzilla VS King Kong,’ says Eddie Hearn