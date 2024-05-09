Fastest growing MMA company PFL signs Emirati fighters for MENA league

3 min read

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) announced the signing of two top Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighters from the UAE – flyweight Hadi Omar al-Hussaini and featherweight Youssef al-Housani.

The two Emirati fighters signed exclusive, multi-fight contracts and are expected to compete in Showcase bouts in the inaugural PFL MENA season, before joining next year’s season.

PFL, the fastest-growing MMA company in the world, is set to debut its Middle East and North Africa league on May 10, where the top MMA fighters from the region will compete from Riyadh.

“We are thrilled to welcome two of the UAE’s top prospects to PFL MENA,” said the Vice President of Fighter Operations, PFL MENA, Gustavo Firmino.

“The mission of PFL is to find the best fighters in every region around the world. Our partnership with SRJ Sports has allowed PFL to identify and sign exceptional fighters like al-Hussaini and al-Housani, who we know have the potential to become global stars in the sport.”

Undefeated al-Hussaini joins PFL MENA with a 5-0-1 professional record.

The former UAE Warriors standout trains at the world-renowned American Kickboxing Academy in San Jose, California, under Javier Mendez, alongside world champions Islam Makhachev, Usman Nurmagomedov and Umar Nurmagomedov.

Al-Housani, meanwhile, joins PFL MENA with a 4-1 professional record.

The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu brown belt is an elite-level grappler with multiple Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro championship titles to his name. Outside the cage, al-Housani is an accomplished actor, appearing in the UAE-based TV show ‘Ramadan.’

PFL is the only organization in MMA with a sports-season format, where individual fighters compete in a regular season, playoffs, and championship each year.

The combined roster of PFL and Bellator boasts of 30 percent of fighters with independent world-rankings in the top-25 of their respective weight classes, the same percentage as UFC.

PFL has an expansive global vision for the sport and is building the “Champions League of MMA” with PFL Europe, PFL MENA, and more international leagues that are in the pipeline.

PFL leads in technology and innovation, with its proprietary PFL SmartCage, powering fight analytics, real-time betting, AI scoring, and a next-generation viewing experience.

