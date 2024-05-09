Paris Olympics 2024: All you need to know about the summer sporting event

3 min read

The Paris 2024 Olympics is set to be the biggest event ever organized in France.

The Olympic Games will take place from July 26 to August 11 2024, when Paris will become the center of the world of sports.

Billions of people from around the world are expected to tune in to watch the highly anticipated event.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Paris Olympic Games 2024.

Opening ceremony

For the first time in the history of the Olympic Summer Games, the Opening Ceremony — held on July 26 — will not take place in a stadium.

Paris 2024 is breaking new ground by bringing sports into the city and the same will be true of the Opening Ceremony, which is set to be held in the heart of the city along the Seine.

Taking on a new guise, the parade of athletes will be held on the Seine with boats for each national delegation.

These boats will be equipped with cameras to allow television and online viewers to see the athletes up close. Winding their way from east to west, the 10,500 athletes will cross through the center of the city. The parade will come to the end of its six-kilometer route in front of the Trocadéro, where the remaining elements of Olympic protocol and final shows will take place.

The sporting action actually begins on Wednesday, July 24 with pool matches in football, rugby sevens, handball and archery.

How many sports categories are there?

There are 329 medal events across 32 sports. The first medal is set to be awarded in shooting on July 27 and the final medal event of Paris 2024 will be women's basketball on August 11.

Which venues are being used for the Olympics?

Most of the sporting events are in and around the heart of Paris.

The Stade de France will host the athletics and the closing ceremony.



The Parc des Princes, home to Paris St-Germain, will stage football matches, and Roland Garros will host tennis and boxing. Surfing will take place in Tahiti, an island in French Polynesia nearly 10,000 miles away from Paris.



About 95 percent of the venues already exist or are temporary, with the aquatics center being the only new venue specifically built for the Games.

How many athletes are competing in the Olympics?

At the Olympic Summer Games in Paris in 2024, around 10,500 athletes from 206 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) and IOC Refugee Olympic Team will compete.

When will the closing ceremony take place?

The closing ceremony will be held at the Stade de France, the country’s national stadium, on Sunday, August 11.

The ceremony will include extravagant performances by celebrities from the host country, however, the details will not be revealed until the days before the big event.

Traditionally, the Closing Ceremony begins with the Parade of Flags, in which athletes from each nation walk with their flag into the stadium.

