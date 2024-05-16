Theme
India’s forward Sunil Chhetri (C-L) vies for the ball with UAE’s midfielder Ali Salmeen during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup group A football in Abu Dhabi. (AFP)
Indian football star Chhetri announces international retirement

Reuters
India captain Sunil Chhetri, the country’s most prolific scorer, will retire from international football after the World Cup qualifier against Kuwait on June 6, the 39-year-old announced on Thursday.

Chhetri has been the face of Indian soccer for nearly a decade-and-half and his 94 international goals make him the third-highest active international goal scorer after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

“It was not that I was feeling tired,” Chhetri said in a video he posted on social media.

“When the instinct came this should be my last game, I thought about it a lot and eventually I came to this decision.”

“Will I be sad after this? Of course...the kid inside me never wants to stop if given a chance to play for his country.”

“It’s time for our country to see the next number nine.”

Chhetri is also India’s most-capped player having played 150 international matches since his debut against Pakistan in 2005.

“Your legacy on and off-the-field will always be remembered,” the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said in a post on X.

“Thank you @chetrisunil11 for your leadership, dedication and commitment to Indian football.”

