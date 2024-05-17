Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites

Exclusive Boxing promoter Frank Warren discusses upcoming Fury vs. Usyk fight in Riyadh

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

There's a lot at stake when two very large and very talented boxers step into the ring on the Saturday in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh. Both the British Gypsy king Tyson Fury and his Ukrainian opponent, Oleksandr Usyk, have track records that have left them unbeaten and dominant figures in this demanding sport.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Tensions have risen even more since the original match was delayed after Fury got a nasty cut above his eye during training.

Al Arabiya English’s Riz Khan caught up with veteran boxing promoter Frank Warren, who represents Fury. He gave me his perspective on the upcoming match.

More from Riz Khan:

Rumble in Riyadh: Everything to know about Joshua vs. Ngannou from Jim Lampley

Riz Khan show: Joshua VS Ngannou is ‘Godzilla VS King Kong,’ says Eddie Hearn

10 quickfire questions with Eddie Hearn on Riz Khan show

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Finkelstein on the impact of student protests against Israel Finkelstein on the impact of student protests against Israel
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size