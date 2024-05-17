1 min read

There’s a lot at stake when two very large and very talented boxers step into the ring on the Saturday in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh. Both the British Gypsy king Tyson Fury and his Ukrainian opponent, Oleksandr Usyk, have track records that have left them unbeaten and dominant figures in this demanding sport.

Tensions have risen even more since the original match was delayed after Fury got a nasty cut above his eye during training.



For many, boxing has become as much of a psychological sport as it has a physical one. So how are these two champions preparing and holding up as the big day draws closer?



Al Arabiya English’s Riz Khan had the chance to sit down with Fury in the Saudi capital for a candid chat about where he stands mentally and physically just days before he steps into the ring.

