Saudi Pro League week 32: Mitrovic saves Al Hilal streak, Al Tai takes down Al Fateh

Global eyes are on the Saudi Pro League like never before after its clubs welcomed a host of star-studded new arrivals to the Kingdom over the past year. Each week, Al Arabiya English will round-up the key storylines as Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Neymar and Co do battle for the 2023-24 title.

Matchday 32 saw newly crowned Saudi Pro League champion Al Hilal narrowly avoid defeat to Al Nassr as it successfully maintains its quest to complete the season unbeaten, while there was a huge win for Al Tai over Al Fateh and Abha sunk further into trouble after a 5-1 hammering by Al Ahli.

Mitrovic rescues al Hilal

For 99 minutes it seemed as though Saudi Pro League runner-up Al Nassr would claim a morale-boosting victory over Al Hilal ahead of the two sides’ meeting in the King’s Cup final later this month. But as Al Hilal has done so many times this season, it snatched a result from the jaws of defeat to ensure it is now just two games away from going the entire league campaign without defeat.

Al Nassr got off to the perfect start at al-Awwal Park, scoring just 25 seconds after kick-off. Sadio Mane sprinted clear down the left and passed inside to Cristiano Ronaldo, who in turn laid the ball off to Otavio. The Portuguese playmaker unleashed an unstoppable right-foot shot past Al Hilal goalkeeper Bono to immediately silence the away fans.

That is how the score stayed for almost the entire match, though there were chances for both sides with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic firing wide for the visiting team and Bono denying Otavio a second. Most frustrated of all, however, was Al Nassr skipper Ronaldo; the host’s talisman spurned several gilt-edged opportunities to double his side’s lead.

Al Hilal eventually made Al Nassr pay for its profligacy. In the 10th-minute of injury time at the end of the 90, Senegal star Mane was adjudged to have held off Saud Abdulhamid with excessive force inside the box. With Al Hilal’s unbeaten record on the line, Aleksandar Mitrovic kept a typically cool head from the penalty spot, smashing the ball past David Ospina for his 27th goal in 26 games this season. Coaches Luis Castro and Jorge Jesus will do battle one last time later this month when Al Nassr tries to prevent Al Hilal claiming a domestic treble in the King’s Cup final in Jeddah.

Al Tai takes step toward safety

Al Tai was the big climber on Matchday 32 as a surprise 3-1 victory over Al Fateh helped the club move from 17th in the table to 14th. The result was a major boost to Al Tai’s survival hopes but also served to condemn bottom club Al Hazm to relegation - ending its previously slim mathematical chances of staying up.

Al Fateh raced into an early lead as Djaniny beat the Al Tai offside trap before slotting home, though German defender Robert Bauer then equalized eight minutes later with an unmarked header from a corner. The second-half sending off of Ali al-Zubaidi was the turning point in the match, giving Al Tai hope that a winning goal might be possible.

And sure enough, it came on 83 minutes - courtesy of a familiar face. If Al Tai stays up this season, the club’s supporters owe Ghanaian forward Bernard Mensah a debt of gratitude. His goals have directly contributed to 23 of Al Tai’s 31 points this season, including a 1-0 away win in the reverse fixture against Al Fateh.

Mensah was the scourge of Al Fateh again on Friday, rising to head home Andrei Corea’s corner and send the Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa’ed Stadium in Ha’il wild, with flares set off around the stadium. Mensah wasn’t finished there, putting the icing on the cake in the 10th-minute of stoppage time with an impressive individual effort that was his 14th goal of a superb campaign.

Five-star Al Ahli leaves Abha in trouble

It is difficult to know which Abha side will turn up from one week to the next at the moment. This is a team that has beaten top-half opposition in Al Fateh and Al Ittihad in recent weeks but has also shipped 17 goals in three defeats to nil at the hands of Al Nassr, Al Shabab and relegation rivals Al Akhdoud. Sadly for Abha’s stoic supporters, it was the defensively porous version of their team that arrived in Jeddah on Saturday; hosts Al Ahli took full advantage.

Saudi national team striker Firas al-Buraikan reacted fastest to set Mathhias Jaissle’s side on its way in the eighth minute and Ziyad al-Johani doubled Al Ahli’s lead before half-time. A second-half flurry from Sumayhan al-Nabit, Riyad Mahrez and Franck Kessie took five-star Al Ahli into an insurmountable lead; goalkeeper Edouard Mendy’s stoppage-time own gave Abha’s travelling fans something to cheer but the 5-1 defeat leaves the club in serious trouble.

No side has shipped more goals than Abha’s 79 in the Saudi Pro League this season and it has the division’s worst goal difference at -45 too. Although Pitso Mosimane’s team is only one point from safety, those defensive statistics could be the difference between staying up and suffering relegation to the Saudi First Division in two weeks’ time.

Best of the rest

Al Akhdoud came agonizingly close to emulating Al Tai and claiming three valuable points away at Al Ettifaq but Noureddine Zekri’s side was denied at the death. Mohamed Abdulrahman’s 16th-minute red card for the hosts gave Al Akhdoud hope and it capitalized by going 1-0 up shortly after half-time thanks to young Saudi winger Yaseen al-Zubaidi. However, four minutes from time substitute Majed Dawran struck to grab a share of the points for Ettifaq.

Al Riyadh is also still in a relegation dogfight after similarly squandering a 1-0 lead away from home. Al Hazm had already been relegated before taking to the pitch on Saturday night but its players still have pride to fight for and a 98th-minute goal from Paulo Ricardo equalized Bruno Viana’s own goal to secure a 1-1 draw that leaves Al Riyadh just a point above Al Akhdoud, albeit with a game in hand.

Al Akhdoud and Abha appear to have the most winnable fixtures on paper next week, with home clashes against Al Wehda and Al Khaleej respectively, while Al Riyadh hosts Al Nassr and Al Tai travels to Al Hilal. The final day of the season sees Abha play away to already-relegated Al Hazm, while there is a potential winner-takes-all contest between Al Tai and Akhdoud, and Al Riyadh visits Al Khaleej.

Elsewhere it was another difficult day for Al Ittihad, which has now only won one Saudi Pro League game since March 29. Al Ittihad took the lead away to Al Khaleej in first-half stoppage time through an unlikely goalscorer; left-back Muhannad al-Shanqeeti showed a striker’s instinct to pounce on a mix-up in the box and poke the ball past goalkeeper Ibrahim Šehić. But Al Ittihad couldn’t hold on and a fine 81st-minute solo goal from Egyptian Mohamed Sherif saw Al Khaleej claim a 1-1 draw.

