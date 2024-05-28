Cristiano Ronaldo sets new record with 35 goals in first full Saudi Pro League season

1 min read

Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo capped his first full Saudi Pro League season in style as he broke the record for the most goals scored in one campaign on Monday.

The Portuguese 39-year-old scored a brace in his side’s 4-2 win over Al Ittihad on the final matchday to bring his league tally this season to 35 goals.

For more Saudi sports news, visit our dedicated page.



The previous record was held by former Al Nassr forward and Moroccan international Abderrazak Hamdallah, who scored 34 goals in 2018-19.



Ronaldo, who played for Sporting, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, joined Al Nassr in January 2023.



Read more:

Former Al Hilal striker Gomis says no regrets on missing Neymar partnership

Cristiano Ronaldo signs major investment deal with tech start-up WHOOP

Al Nassr’s Ronaldo faces 2-game ban after red card for elbowing Al Hilal’s Al-Bulaihi