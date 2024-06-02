Three takeaways: Al Hilal claim treble with King’s Cup triumph

8 min read

The King’s Cup final between Al Hilal and Al Nassr on Friday lived up to expectation as the Saudi Pro League’s top two sides contested an entertaining showpiece, in which they were separated only by a penalty shootout.



Al Hilal ultimately emerged victorious after a dramatic match in Jeddah, played in front of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.



For more Saudi sports news, visit our dedicated page.



The recently crowned Saudi Pro League champion took the lead early on through top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic and when Al Nassr goalkeeper David Ospina was sent off in the second half, it seemed victory for Al Hilal was a foregone conclusion.



But two late red cards for Al Hilal’s Ali al-Bulayhi and Kalidou Koulibaly helped open the door for Al Nassr, which grabbed an 88th-minute equalizer through Ayman Yahya. Al Nassr pushed to make its advantage count in extra-time but it was Al Hilal that claimed victory in the shootout.



It means Al Hilal claimed its third domestic double of King’s Cup and Saudi Pro League, as well as securing a domestic treble thanks to April’s Saudi Super Cup triumph. Here, Al Arabiya English selects three key takeaways from the King’s Cup final.

Ronaldo left reeling



The enduring image of the 2024 King’s Cup final was not of Al Hilal celebrating. Instead it was the sight of a distraught Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo, eyes filled with tears, that was beamed around the world in the aftermath of Friday’s match. Ronaldo is 39 years old but anyone questioning his competitive drive and commitment to Al Nassr need look no further than his reaction to the defeat in Jeddah.



Ronaldo is a born winner, and each time Al Nassr falls short in its quest for silverware, the effect on the Portugal superstar is visceral.



He looked genuinely pained by this latest failure; the Arab Club Champions’ Cup that he helped Al Nassr win last August remains his only trophy in almost 18 months in Riyadh. The midas touch that has followed Ronaldo throughout his career has not yet been evident at Al Nassr.



He had chances to add to his 44 goals in 43 games this season, but the Al Nassr skipper was denied brilliantly by Yassine Bono in the first half, with team-mates and coaches expectantly rising from the bench when he evaded his marker to create some space in the box. In the second-half, Ronaldo was just a couple of inches from a remarkable goal as his spectacular overhead kick crashed against the post with Bono beaten.



Then in extra-time, Al Nassr’s skipper was unmarked in the box and headed goalwards only to be impressively thwarted by Bono again. There were shades of the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final, when Bono kept Ronaldo at bay to give Morocco a famous win against Portugal.



It was once again a night for Bono not Ronaldo in Jeddah - the Portugal superstar not able to help his side make its one-man advantage count in extra-time. He converted his own penalty in the shootout after a noticeably deep breath and exhale to compose himself, but when Al Hilal hero Bono produced two sensational saves in succession, Ronaldo - like many Al Nassr fans - broke down in tears.

Al Hilal hangs on



While the quality of Al Hilal’s football has often been imperious this season, this is also a team that has been able to reach down into its reserves and demonstrate resilience when required. It was a performance of bravery rather than beauty in Jeddah but the result for Al Hilal was the same as so often this season.



Mitrovic’s opening goal - a textbook header from Malcom’s right-wing cross - sent Jorge Jesus’ side into an early 1-0 lead and settled any potential nerves.



It seemed that was how the score would stay, particularly after Malcom drew a foul from David Ospina that saw Al Nassr’s goalkeeper receive a red card. But as the game looked to be closing out, the red mist descended on Al Hilal as defender al-Bulayhi headbutted Saudi national team-mate Sami al-Najei. Al Hilal conceded immediately afterwards.



Things went from bad to worse as Koulibaly also saw red; the center-back was unusually up in the Al Nassr penalty box but was punished for seemingly stamping on substitute goalkeeper Waleed Abdullah. In extra-time, Hassan Altambakti and midfielder Ruben Neves performed admirably as a makeshift center-back pairing, while Bono stayed strong between the posts.



Al Hilal hung on to take the game to a shootout and though Neves missed the first spot-kick, Al Nassr’s Alex Telles did exactly the same. Eight successfully converted efforts followed before Saud Abdulhamid, who has enjoyed a fine season for Al Hilal, missed from 12 yards. It gave Ali Alhassan the chance to win the final for Al Nassr but Bono saved from him and then Meshari Aa-Nemer to hand Al Hilal the trophy.



Jesus’ side has played a barely believable 64 games across four competitions and a couple of mid-campaign friendlies since beginning its pre-season last July. That Al Hilal won a final with only nine men left on the pitch after such a grueling campaign, perfectly demonstrates that determination is ingrained in the DNA of this team.

Castro future uncertain



There is much to admire about how Al Nassr coach Luis Castro has conducted himself this season in a challenging role. The difficulties that Nuno Espirito Santo and then Marcelo Gallardo had in getting Al Ittihad’s multiple star names to gel as a team in 2023-24 shows just what an impressive job Castro has done at Al Nassr.



Aymeric Laporte, Sadio Mane and Marcelo Brozovic were seamlessly integrated into the team, while Otavio and Talisca regularly produced inspired displays. Importantly, Castro has successfully created an environment in which he is able to get the best out of star striker Ronaldo, who has had his most prolific scoring season since leaving Real Madrid in 2018.



However, football at the top level is judged by trophies and Castro has thus far only delivered the Arab Club Champions Cup, a competition that is not as well respected as those that rival Al Hilal has won in recent months. Despite its clear qualities, Castro’s team has consistently faltered at the crucial moment, failing its sternest tests against Al Ain in the AFC Champions League quarter-final and suffering a quartet of reverses to Al Hilal - home and away in the Saudi Pro League, plus the Saudi Super Cup and now the King’s Cup final.



Al Nassr has thus far not suggested that Castro’s job is at risk, but Saudi football is notoriously tough when it comes to its coaches and Friday’s latest demoralizing defeat - meaning the club’s wait for a King’s Cup triumph goes on for a 25th year - is certain to raise questions.



Al Nassr needs a coach that can get the team over the line and with the likes of Jose Mourinho reportedly waiting in the wings for the right offer from the Kingdom, it will be fascinating to see if it will be Castro or a new face who is in the Al Awwal Stadium dugout next season.



Read more:



King’s Cup final: Will Al Nassr deny Al Hilal a domestic treble?



SPL Week 34: Al Hilal undefeated, Ronaldo wins Golden Boot, Abha and Al Tai relegated



Ronaldo in tears after Al Nassr loses Saudi King’s Cup final to Al Hilal on penalties